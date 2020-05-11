‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Netflix Series: Everything we Know so Far

Netflix is developing a new live-action series for Avatar: The Last Airbender. With production due to start in 2020, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the classic Nickelodeon cartoon.

Co-created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the animated series was one of the most popular cartoons of the mid-2000s. The series spawned an equal popular spin-off series in 2012 known as The Legend of Korra.

What is the plot of Avatar: The Last Airbender?

The plot of the live-action remake will follow the adventures of its animated counterpart.

In the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender civilization is split divided amongst four nations. Named after the elements, the four nations are the Air Nomads, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, and the Water Tribes. In each nation, only a select few people known as the “Benders” can use their nation’s element by using the regional martial arts and their telekinetic powers. The only user capable of using all four elements is the “Avatar”.

Aang is the latest Avatar of the air nomads. After sleeping for 100 years in the ‘Avatar State’ Aang is awoken by Katara and Sokka of the Water Tribe. Learning of the war ravaging the world by the Fire Nation, Aang with the help of his new friends must master the abilities of the remaining elements so he can bring harmony amongst the nations.

Looking for the original Nickelodeon series on Netflix? A large majority of regions are currently streaming it.

Who is in the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender?

No cast members assigned to any roles for the series yet.

The two executive producers Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko had the following to say on casting for the series:

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast.”

In January 2020, Daniel Richtman posted that the series is “looking for a mostly Asian cast and a 12-14 Asian kid to play Aang.”

The creators have returned to produce Avatar: The Last Airbender?

That’s right, the brains behind the world of Avatar have returned! Unlike the previous live adaption of Avatar: The Last Airbender, creators Michael Dante DiMartino, and Bryan Konietzko will serve as the executive producers and showrunners.

This mean Avatar is in good hands once again. We can all forget about the horrendous live-action film that tainted the franchise.

Composer Jeremy Zuckerman is also returning to compose the music for the live-action remake.

Where is production up to for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1?

The series is still in pre-production so we’re expecting the script is currently being written and cast members are being searched for. It was originally reported back in late 2018 that full production would begin in 2019.

In late May, Bryan Konietzko shared an update on the production of the show saying:

“We’re moving into a new office space, transitioning into the next phase of production. Our core team is growing. We’re writing, planning, and testing. Though there’s plenty that’s new for us in this live action process, we’ve been on this long rollercoaster ride twice before and a lot of the climbs and twists and turns feel familiar. Right now, everything seems slow, and we’re itching to speed up; before we know it, everything will be moving too fast and happening all at once. For those who are eager to see this new series and are asking if we have a trailer yet: thank you for your enthusiasm, sincerely, but you wouldn’t want to see a version of this series that was made within 9 months. Too much Hollywood fare is fast-tracked and the results speak for themselves. Thankfully for us and this series, Netflix is committed to doing it right.”

In September 2019, Bryan Konietzko shared some old storyboard pictures which are from the original animated series but maybe going through them for inspiration for the upcoming series.

Among the other announced crew members include Jan Chol Lee who is working as a concept designer on the series. His previous roles have included working on Disney’s Big Hero 6, 2006’s Beowulf, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Some pictures were circulated in early September 2019 with concepts and early filming pictures but those have since been debunked.

In October 2019, ProductionWeekly stated that the show was still in active development, and production is scheduled to start in 2020.

How many seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender can we expect to see?

The animated series had a total of three seasons, and despite there being rumors of a fourth season, this was debunked by series co-creator Bryan Konietzko.

What this means for Netflix is that it’s more than likely there will be of least 3 seasons of the live-action series of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

If Netflix wishes to prolong the series and make it last longer, then each season could be split into two parts, which effectively make six seasons of television to be enjoyed.

Does the series have any affiliation with the 2010 Live Action film?

The series has no affiliation with the 2010 live-action film. The less said about that adaptation the better.

Is the animated series available to stream on Netflix?

Yes! All three seasons of the animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix right now.

Is there a trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1?

Sadly we won’t be seeing a trailer for some months yet! Expect a trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender to release late 2019.

When is the release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Taking into consideration how far away we are from the start of production, and the current state of the Film/TV industry, thanks to the coronavirus, a release date is a long way off.

With the production of the series still officially in pre-production, there definitely won’t be a 2020 release date.

Given the production update, it’s going to be a while before anything officially starts happening with regards to filming.

At the earliest, we’re currently predicting a late 2021 release date, but this potentially be pushed back to spring 2022.

Other news regarding Avatar: The Last Airbender

In September 2019, BoxLunch revealed an Appa figurine that’s due for release “soon”.

In February 2020, the original series celebrated its 15th-year anniversary.

Everything changed when Avatar: The Last Airbender came into our lives 15 years ago pic.twitter.com/SQF5CpcYRv — NickRewind (@NickRewind) February 21, 2020

Are you looking forward to the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know in the comments below!