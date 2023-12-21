‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Reveals New Look at Aang, June, Jet, And More

Netflix has given us more first look images of Avatar: The Last Airbender, one of the most highly anticipated fantasy shows premiering in 2024.

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, is shaping up really well. Fans have already seen the animated show foray to live-action in 2010 thanks to M. Night Shyamalan’s movie, which was panned by both fans and critics. Needless to say, there’s plenty of apprehension going into the latest remake, but so far, Netflix seems to have done the source material justice.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set in a world of Four Nations: Water, Earth, Air, and Fire. People from each nation possess the ability to control and manipulate (or ‘Bend’) an element. However, only one person — known as the Avatar — can bend all four elements. The nations all lived in harmony, with the Avatar keeping the peace, until the Fire Nation attacked and threw the world into chaos.

The duty to restore balance to the world falls to young Aang (Gordon Cormier), who must work to master all four elements and fulfil his destiny. But he’s not alone. He has the help of his friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio) in his quest.

During Geeked Week 2023, Netflix debuted the first teaser for season one. Check it out:

Now, perfectly aligned with the winter solstice, Netflix has unveiled six new images from season 1, including first looks at several new characters. Let’s take a look!

Aang

Our first image is a new look at Avatar Aang meditating. It once again reaffirms how perfectly Gordon Cormier has been cast. Also, check out our first look at Forest spirit Hei Bai in the background!

Jet

Behold our first look at Sebastian Amoruso as Jet, the leader of a group rebelling against the Fire Nation. Jet is a recurring character throughout the animated series. When he was only 8 years old, he saw his parents killed by Fire Nation soldiers, and has since been determined to rebel against them, even building his own team of fighters as a teenager.

Jet is a charismatic character who becomes a key ally for Team Avatar. Amoruso looks to capture everything we love about Jet; I love that cheeky grin.

Gran Gran

Played by Casey Camp-Horinek, Kanna (better known as Gran Gran) is Sokka and Katara’s wise grandmother. At 80 years old, she remembers how the world was when the Fire Nation first attacked. When Aang reveals himself to be the Avatar, she allows Sokka and Katara to be companions in his quest to restore balance to the word.

Suki and Mayor Yukari

Suki (Maria Zhang) is a fan-favourite from the animated show. A recurring character, she’s the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors; a group of fighters named after the former Avatar, Kyoshi. Aang and his friends visit Kyoshi Island in season one, where they meet Suki and are forced to fight off a Fire Nation invasion.

Also in this image is Suki’s mother, Mayor Yukari (Tamlyn Tomita). Yukari does not feature in the animated series. She is original to the show.

June

June (Arden Cho) is a shirshu rider and the most skilled bounty hunter in all of the Four Nations. Fetching a hefty price, June is personally hired by Prince Zuko to locate and capture Avatar Aang.

The Mechanist

The Mechanist (Danny Pudi) is a scientist and serial inventor from the Earth Kingdom. He was forced into labor by the Fire Nation, working on numerous dangerous inventions, from battle tanks to war balloons. After defecting, he now lives in the Northern Air Temple with his son, Teo (Lucian-River Chauhan), whom he invented a gliding wheelchair for.

Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres February 22, 2024.