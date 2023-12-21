Every Game on Netflix’s Cloud Beta Platform

In case you missed it, in August 2023, Netflix announced that it would be expanding its lineup of games to go beyond just mobile games that can be downloaded from the Android and iOS stores. Below, we’ve compiled the full list of every game available as part of that Beta, now available in select countries.

A small number of users are currently part of the gaming rollout on select TVs and computers through the web in the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada. Since that initial launch, which came with two games, it added six more to the roster, with more promised.

If you want to see our list of every mobile game currently available on the platform, that list is over 80 titles. We’ve got a separate preview here for what’s coming in 2024 and beyond to the Netflix Games library.

Here’s the full list of games available on Netflix’s cloud platform listed in order of release:

Reigns

Release Date: December 10th, 2023

Publisher/Developer: Devolver Digital and Nerial Limited

Genre: Simulation, Strategy

The highly-rated Reigns joined Netflix Cloud games in December 2023 and saw it join the already-released Reigns: Three Kingdoms, which is also available on Netflix’s Cloud service. This version, unlike Three Kingdoms, is exclusive to the Cloud platform.

The Almost Gone

Release Date: November 28th, 2023

Developers: Playdigious and Happy Volcano Puzzle Games

Genre: Interactive Story, Puzzle

First released in July 2020, this puzzle game sees you navigating intricate dioramas with a narrative that touches on death, loss, and mental health.

The game is available on mobile devices but is not part of Netflix’s membership; it is a paid download as of the time of publishing. The Almost Gone is also available on other platforms, such as Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Rocket

Release Date: November 28th

Developer: Tech Lab

Genre: Arcade

Classic arcade shooter where you control a rocket. Think asteroids mixed with PixelJunk Shooter.

Link Twin

Release Date: November 28th, 2023

Developer: Amber Studio

Genre: Puzzle

First released on platforms like Steam back in 2017, this indie casual puzzle game sees you controlling Tom and Lily who share an unbreakable connection. Over the course of 100 levels, you have to navigate them both using the environment and interactive objects to find the exit.

Story Warriors: Fairy Tales

Release Date: November 8th, 2023

Developer: Dreams Uncorporated

Genre: Interactive Story

Beginning its life as an entrant in the 2016 Independent Games Festival, this game is an exclusive to Netflix Cloud Games.

Molehew’s Mining Adventure / Mole Gem Mayhem

Release Date: August 14th, 2023

Developer: Pipeworks

Genre: Arcade

Another game that is exclusively available as part of Netflix’s Cloud Gaming offering is Molehew’s Mining Adventure, which has since been renamed Mole Gem Mayhem.

The game akin to Peggle in that you’re controlling a little mole that’s shooting down numerous items with his turret.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

Initial Netflix Release Date: November 29th, 2020

Developer: Nerial Limited

Genre: Strategy

Also currently available as a mobile game as part of your Netflix subscription, this game has you swiping through military negotiations in the hopes of making alliances.

OXENFREE

Initial Netflix Release Date: September 24th, 2022

Developer: Night School Studio, a Netflix game studio

Genre: Adventure

Also available on Netflix Games as a mobile download, you can experience OXENFREE on the big screen thanks to its availability on the Cloud Games Beta.

Per Netflix, here’s the description for the game:

“A fun night partying takes a supernatural turn for the teens of Camena High. Unlock the horror, adventure and mysteries of a ghostly rift in this narrative thriller — all the choices are up to you.”

With thanks to NinjaGuyX, Sildon and the Netflix Gamers Discord channel for helping put this list together via their Google Sheet.

