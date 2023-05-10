‘Average Height, Average Build’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

After the massive success of his last entry on the streamer, Don’t Look Up, Netflix is again teaming up with filmmaker Adam McKay to produce his next movie. The new movie, Average Height, Average Build, will star Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, and Robert Downey Jr. Here’s what we know so far.

Just like Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay is writing and directing the movie, which he started marketing to studios after this year’s Oscars. After some reflection, according to Deadline, McKay returned to Netflix, where his latest feature film was released.

McKay will produce under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick.

Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s Average Height, Average Build.

What’s the plot of Average Height, Average Build?

Netflix’s Average Height, Average Build is described as a “black comedy premise with the corruption that is rife in politics.”

The movie follows a serial killer who enlists a lobbyist to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder more easily. Additionally, there is a retired cop who won’t give up on the murders, and the killer tries to prevent him from dogging his trail now that he’s hung up his gun. The serial killer turns himself into a cause celebre, a Mr. Smith Goes to Washington figure shielding his true motives.

Who is cast in Average Height, Average Build?

Much like Don’t Look Up, Average Height, Average Build has a star-studded cast with Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker, and Danielle Deadwyler.

Pattinson will play the serial killer, while Adams will be the lobbyist that helps him escape justice by changing laws. Meanwhile, Downey Jr. will play the retired cop on the killer’s trail.

Adams, as you may also know, was attached to feature in the limited series also from Adam McKay called Kings of America. It’s unclear where that series is in development.

The roles of Whitaker and Deadwyler haven’t been disclosed yet.

According to MovieWeb, one of the people who may appear in the movie will be from an auction run in early 2023.

What’s the production status of Average Height, Average Build?

Netflix’s Average Height, Average Build is currently in pre-production and is set to enter production by the end of Summer 2023. Filming will take place in Boston. Its filming date is disputed. However, some sources indicate it may not get underway until Fall 2023. We’ll keep you posted.

What’s the Netflix release date for Average Height, Average Build?

Netflix hasn’t announced the official release date for the movie, but as filming for it starts only later this summer, one could suggest a late 2024 release date, although 2025 seems more likely with Netflix’s stacked release schedule.

