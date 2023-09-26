Baby Reindeer Netflix Drama: Everything We Know So Far

A television adaptation of Richard Gadd’s award-winning stage play Baby Reindeer is coming to Netflix in the near future! Based on Gadd’s own experience with a stalker, he will be reprising his role as himself in the adaptation. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Baby Reindeer, including, the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Baby Reindeer is an upcoming Netflix Original drama series based on the stage play written by Scottish comedian Richard Gadd. The series is directed by Weronika Tofilska, Josephine Bornebusch, and Jon Brittain. Clerkenwell Films is the production studio behind the series with Matthew Mulot and Francesca Moody as producers.

What is the plot of Baby Reindeer?

The synopsis has been sourced from IMDb Pro:

“Based on a compelling true story, the hit 2019 Edinburgh Fringe one-man stage-play Baby Reindeer follows the writer and performer Richard Gadd’s warped relationship with his female stalker and the impact it has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deep, dark buried trauma.”

Who are the cast members of Baby Reindeer?

Richard Gadd will be playing the role of himself, which he is reprising from the stage adaptation of his play of the same name. The Scottish comedian has never starred in a Netflix project before, however, he did previously write an episode of Sex Education.

Jessica Gunning plays the role of Martha. Like her fellow co-star, Jessica has yet to star in a Netflix project. So previously starred in the 2014 movie Pride, and starred in British miniseries such as What Remains, and White Heat.

Danny Kirrane plays the role of Gino. Fans of Netflix’s The Sandman will recognise Danny as the character of Fun Land. He has previously starred in shows such as The Serpent, and movies such as Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

Nava Mau plays the role of Teri. This will be the first role in a Netflix series for the actress. She has predominately starred in short films, and the HBO television series Generation,

The remainder of the cast is as follows;

Tom Goodman-Hill (Rebecca)

(Rebecca) Hugh Coles (What Remains of Us)

(What Remains of Us) Jamie Michie (The Snowman) as Harris

(The Snowman) as Harris Joe Bone (The Vanishing) as Joe

(The Vanishing) as Joe Charlie Bentley (Game Over)

(Game Over) Nicol Shaw (The Flash)

(The Flash) Guy Robbins (Fast X)

(Fast X) Chloe Driver (Black Mirror)

(Black Mirror) Nicholas McCluskey (Sparklers)

When and where did filming take place for Baby Reindeer?

Filming reportedly took place between August 22nd, 2022, and March 3rd, 2023.

Filming locations used were London, England, and Edinburgh, Scotland.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of 8 episodes.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 30 minutes.

When is the Baby Reindeer Netflix release date?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to announce the release date for Baby Reindeer.

We suspect that Baby Reindeer will be released on Netflix either late 2023 or early 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Baby Reindeer on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!