It’s time for another rundown of the Netflix top 10s! This week will be smaller compared to some of the giant breakdowns we’ve done in recent weeks but titles covered below include Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, Baby Reindeer, The Circle, Our Living World, and 3 Body Problem.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from April 15th, 2024 to April 21st, 2024, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

Now let’s get into this week’s biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending April 21st, 2024:

1. Rebel Moon: Part Two does an underwhelming start.

With 21.4M CVEs over its first weekend, Rebel Moon: Part 2 did a seemingly ok launch, just a notch under the launch of Part 1 four months ago. But sequels are usually front-loaded, meaning they tend to do more significant numbers on launch (because of the fans of the previous films) and decrease more rapidly after that. Per Snyder’s admission, Part 1 probably did 80-90M CVEs after two months or so, so “only” 21.4M CVEs for its opening weekend seems low.

If we compare that launch to other launches of sequels of Netflix films, Rebel Moon: Part 2 is not quite in the same universe as Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2, or Glass Onion.

This would not be a problem if Zack Snyder repeatedly mentioned his intent to do 5 or 6 Rebel Moon films. The numbers here do not support any expansion of the universe so far.

2. Baby Reindeer defies expectations in its second week.

Now, that’s not something we see every day. The British series Baby Reindeer used impressive word of mouth and excellent review scores to have an outstanding second week, improving its week one numbers by a whopping 408%. The clips of the show are also going extremely viral across social media, such as Facebook and TikTok.

If you were wondering, yes, that’s a record, besting the 107% of the second week of Beef.

It won’t be the new Squid Game or even enter the all-time Top 10, but it did the 12th-best second week for a new Netflix series released on a Thursday.

It feels like the Netflix subs collectively decided to right a wrong about that series after its disappointing launch last week.

3. The Circle is back!

After a hiatus that was used to change the location of the apartment building from rainy England to sunny Atlanta, the social media competition The Circle is back for its sixth season, with an AI twist as one of the players is a chatbot.

The launch of the new episodes is quite low, with only 2M CVEs for the first batch of episodes, quite a drop from the launch of season 3. We don’t have any other numbers for the different seasons so that will have to do.

4. Our Living World is showing some signs of life.

Netflix is diving deep into the nature docuseries and this week, Our Living World did an OK launch with 3.2M CVEs.

We are still waiting on any info about the fate of 3 Body Problem, and we should hear about it any time soon as the series crossed an important time threshold five weeks after its release. The first 28-day window used to be all-important for Netflix regarding renewals and cancelations. Here is how 3 Body Problem fared:

The dilemma is the same as it has always been: the numbers are a bit low for a $200M series, but they are also quite high for cancellation, as Netflix is betting on new series to become its flagship titles in the years to come.

That’s all for this week. Please let us know what you think in the comments below.