‘Beastars’ Final Season Part 1 Coming to Netflix in December 2024

The wait for the Beastar’s final third season has been laborious, especially since it’s being split up into two halves. Here’s the latest on the final season, including the news that part 1 is now confirmed to land on Netflix sometime in December 2024.

Beastars, a popular anime series based on the long-running manga, first aired in 2019 before coming to Netflix globally in 2020. Two seasons have been released thus far, with season 2 arriving in July 2021.

The anime began life on Netflix in a controversial fashion, going viral on social media because of an anthropomorphic wolf falling in love with an anthropomorphic rabbit. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from loving the series any less and arguably brought even more eyes to the anime.

We’ve known since March that Beastars would release part 1 of the final season in 2024, and in July 2024, we learned that month would be December.

On November 6th, Netflix confirmed that part 1 of the final season of Beastars will be released on December 5th, 2024.

What to expect from the third season of Beastars?

As the final season of Beastars, the remainder of the source material will be covered in the anime. This includes the following arcs;

Interspecies Relations – Chapters 100-123

Revenge of the Love Failure – Chapters 124-196

The third season of Beastars will explore the Interspecies Relations Arc, which takes place in the aftermath of Legoshi’s fight with Riz and covers chapters 100 to 123 of the manga.

Episode 24 of the anime skipped some of the manga in between the moments after Riz’s defeat and Legoshi’s talk with Haru. So the start of the third season may begin with the aftermath of Legoshi’s fights. However, those moments may arrive through flashbacks instead.

Legoshi will learn the hard way about his place as a carnivore in society when he decides to leave school and live independently by himself.

Louis, in the recovery process from losing his foot, will have his future set out for him by his father, which includes what university he will be attending. This means Louis will definitely not be returning to lead The Shishigumi.

Meanwhile, Haru will continue her confusing time of navigating her relationship/friendship with Legoshi, who continues to fear taking the next step with the rabbit out of concern his predatory instincts will lead him to kill her.

Legoshi will also be under the watch of the sublime Beastar Yahya, who becomes interested in the grey wolf after learning of the circumstances surrounding Legoshi’s fight with Riz.

Post-Interspecies-Relations arc, the anime will enter the Revenge of the Love Failure arc, which will see Legoshi confront the hybrid crime lord Melon after Yahya enlists Legoshi’s help to catch him.

How many manga chapters will season 3 cover?

So far, the anime series has covered roughly 100 chapters of the manga’s total 196, leaving 96 chapters to go.

The Interspecies Relations Arc covers manga chapters 100 to 123, so at the very least, we expect the first half of season 3 to cover the entire arc. The remaining episodes should cover the final arc of Beastars’ “Revenge of the Love Failure.”

How many episodes will Season 3 have?

Each of the previous two seasons of Beastars had twelve episodes. However, as the anime needs to cover the remaining source material, we expect roughly 24 episodes.

We correctly predicted that the finals season would be split into two parts. Part one will cover the events of the Interspecies Relations Arc, which should consist of 12 episodes. Part 2 will cover the final arc of the story, Revenge of the Love Failure, where we expect the remaining 12 episodes to be released.

