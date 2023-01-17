‘Bloodhounds’ Netflix Thriller K-Drama Series: Everything We Know So Far

One of the dozens of new k-drama movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2023, Bloodhounds is an exciting new thriller that is sure to excite subscribers. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Bloodhounds, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Bloodhounds formerly titled Hunting Dogs is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original thriller written and directed by Jason Kim. The thriller is the fourth time Jason Kim has written and directed a project but is his first for Netflix.

When is the Netflix release date for Bloodhounds?

Currently, there is no official release date from Netflix. However, we’re hearing that the k-drama has a preliminary release date of June 9th, 2023. All eight episodes will be available to stream upon release.

Don’t forget release dates are subject to change as we await official confirmation from Netflix.

What is the plot of Bloodhounds?

The synopsis for Bloodhounds has been sourced from Netflix:

In order to pay off their debt, three daring youths jump into the money-lending business while confronting the rich and powerful who prey on the weak.

Who are the cast members of Bloodhounds?

Woo Do Hwan will play the role of Kim Geon Woo. So far, Woo Do Hwan has starred in two Netflix k-dramas, My Country: The New Age and The King: Eternal Monarch. Outside of Netflix, the actor has starred in dramas such as Tempted, Mad Dog, and Save Me.

Lee Sang Yi will play the role of Hong Woo Jin. He has starred in three Netflix k-dramas, Prison Playbook, When the Camellia Blooms, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Jung Da Eun has a leading role in the drama, but the name of her role hasn’t been revealed. So far, her only appearance on Netflix was a guest role in the first season of D.P.

Kim Sae Ron will play the role of Cha Hyeon Joo. She will be making her Netflix debut in Bloodhounds.

Park Sung Woong will play the role of Kim Myung Gil. For Netflix, he has only starred in the OCN k-drama Rugal, and tvN’s Crash Landing on You. Outside of Netflix Park Sung Woong has starred in many dramas and movies such as She Is Wow!, Hidden Identity, and Remember: War of the Son.

Heo Joon Ho will play the role of President Choi. He has starred in two Netflix Originals, such as Kingdom and Designated Survivor: 60 Days.

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that there will be a total of eight episodes. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Bloodhounds on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!