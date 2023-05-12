Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: May 12th, 2023

It’s been a quiet week for new movies on Netflix, however, that doesn’t mean there aren’t enough great new movies to keep you entertained over the weekend. This week sees the Netflix debut of Latina popstar JLo in an exciting new action thriller.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Article Continues Below...

The Mother (2023) N

Director: Niki Caro

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick

In 2022 Netflix released an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary with much of the focus centered around her Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance and film Hustlers. This time, she’s in the hot seat of her very own Netflix movie, starring as a kick-ass assassin mother.

While fleeing from dangerous assailants, an assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she left earlier in life.

A Man Called Otto (2022)

Director: Marc Forster

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Rachel Keller, Mariana Treviño, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Cameron Britton

A Man Called Outto is unavailable to subscribers on the ad tier subscription, so in order to watch a cranky old Tom Hanks in action you’ll have to upgrade your plan.

Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.

Call Me Kate (2022)

Director: Lorna Tucker

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 86 Minutes

One of the most famous actresses of Hollywood’s “Golden Age” Katherine Hepburn had an illustrious career, defined not only by her on-screen career, but her life off the camera was just as fascinating too,

Katharine ‘Kate’ Hepburn is definitive and distinctive, a force of nature, a once-in-a generation talent, whose progressive and free-spirited nature defines her roles, an actress who wins more Academy Awards than any other. Our audience experiences an intimate revelation, the truth behind the beautiful, chiseled, public face. We celebrate a radical and pioneering woman of profound influence, who doesn’t fit into any of the ‘boxes’ expected of her. Throughout her life, she wears various female identities: daughter, sister, actress, beauty, wife, girlfriend, victim, superstar. It takes great loss and hard won insight to be happy just being Kate. Call Me Kate is also a movie for the outcasts, the misfits, the girls and boys uncomfortable in their own skin, who don’t conform with traditional expectations. It is the universal story of how – like Kate – we must be true to ourselves, not the forces that shape us.

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (2023) N

Director: Ingvild Søderlind

Genre: Drama, Teen | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Elli Müller Osborne, Sammy Germain Wadi, Amalie Sporsheim, Filip Bargee Ramberg, Johannes Gjessing

Teen dramas have always been extremely popular on Netflix, and regardless of what language they are in, you’ll always have access to English subtitles. So, make sure you don’t miss out on Royalteen: Princess Margrethe this weekend.

As last year’s prom ended with major drama for princess Margrethe, she now has to carry the secret of what happened to her closely so as not to bring shame on the Norwegian royal family. When she hears news of the Danish royal family planning a visit, Margarethe sees this as an opportunity to finally meet prince Alexander that she’s been chatting with for months. As family drama starts piling up for the Norwegian royal family, Margarethe has to find her footing not only as a strong and powerful princess, but also as a young woman in her quest for love.

What movies have you been watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!