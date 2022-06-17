‘Bodkin’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has confirmed that Bodkin, a new series from Higher Ground Productions, is a go following our exclusive reporting in May 2022. With the lid now lifted on the series and some of the cast announced, here’s everything we know so far about Netflix’s Bodkin series.

As mentioned, we first reported on the series back on May 25th where we gave a broad outline of who’s involved with the project and what it is about.

Before we get dug in, it’s worth noting that the title of the series is subject to change and Bodkin is just a working title for now.

Here’s what the series is about:

“BODKIN is a darkly comedic thriller about a motely crew of pdcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal irish town. But once they start pulling threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction – about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves – the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.”

Who’s behind Bodkin on Netflix?

Jez Scharf will serve as the lead writer for the series and also be involved as showrunner alongside Alex Metcalf.

Scharf is perhaps best known for his writing on shorts including Mister Biscuits and The Undream.

Metcalf has been involved in a slew of high-profile projects including serving as executive producer on The Loudest Voice and HBO’s Sharp Objects. He also served as co-producer on Kingdom which came to Netflix globally after being licensed for a fixed period of time (it was licensed until May 2021.)

Tonia Davis from Higher Ground Productions serves as executive producer who was involved with Higher Grounds Netflix output including We The People, Waffles + Mochi, and the yet-to-be-released Rustin movie.

As mentioned, the Obama’s production outfit Higher Ground Productions are working on the project. They’ve got a suite of upcoming projects but this marks their first major drama series for Netflix.

Wild Atlantic Pictures and Wiip are also attached as production companies to the project.

Who’s starring in Netflix’s Bodkin series?

Alongside the announcement on June 17th which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, we got word of the first five casting additions for the project.

Will Forte (best known for MacGruber and The Last Man on Earth) will play Gilbert Power described as an “American podcaster on the hunt for his next big story. Originally from Chicago, Gilbert’s family emigrated from Cork, and is hoping to discover his Irish roots.”

Siobhan Cullen (best known for The Dry) who is in a professional crisis as the series kicks off. Her character is described as “A hard-nosed investigative journalist with a fine-tuned bullshit detector and a healthy disdain for authority and hypocrisy.”

Robyn Cara (best known for playing Kayla in Ackley Bridge) will play Emmy is is the researcher on Gilbert’s podcast project making sure things run smoothly. However, Emmy is struggling to find her own voice.

David Wilmot (best known for Anna Karenina and the upcoming HBO Max series, Lies We Tell) will play Seamus Gallagher, a man who can turn on the charm when it serves his needs, however, he can just as quickly snap into outbursts of violence when he feels he is being threatened.

Finally, we have Chris Walley (best known for The Last Voyage of the Demeter) playing the role of Sean O’Shea described as a local from the village of Bodkin and a typical Irish country lad. He also is wrapped up in some pretty shady business.

Where is Bodkin in production?

According to multiple production listings seen by What’s on Netflix, the project is due to get underway on June 27th and film in both Dublin and West Cork in Ireland.

West Cork, for those who don’t know, is a remote part of Ireland often referred to as one of the last bastions of “old Ireland”.

Southern Star in Ireland also reported that an open casting call was being held for the production on June 14th. They also cite that some of the filming will be taking place at will take place in Union Hall and also Glandore for the seven-part contemporary drama.

Production is set to last throughout the rest of the summer and wrap at some point between September and November 2022.

Are you looking forward to Bodkin coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.