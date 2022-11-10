‘Caste’ Netflix Ava DuVernay Movie: Everything We Know So Far

After a long development process, we’re finally getting more news on Ava DuVernay’s upcoming Netflix movie Caste, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Isabel Wilkerson. Here’s everything you need to know so far.

The project was first revealed in October 2020, with Netflix and Deadline breaking the news.

Netflix executive Tendo Nagenda greenlit the project, although he departed the company in August 2022.

Ava DuVernay is set to write, produce and direct the movie. The prolific filmmaker has produced several Netflix Original projects for Netflix already, including 13th, When They See Us, and most recently, Colin in Black and White.

In addition to her Netflix projects, DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing debuts its new films on Netflix day and date with their limited theatrical releases. You can watch over a dozen titles from the distributor on Netflix in select regions at any given time.

What is Caste about?

The movie will serve as an adaptation based on the Isabel Wilkerson book. The New York Times bestselling author is also behind The Warmth of Our Suns (a project Netflix is also developing with Shonda Rhimes).

Per GoodReads, here’s a rundown of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents and what themes you can expect from the upcoming Netflix movie:

Through a multiple-story structure, Caste examines the unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how our lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions dating back generations. Beyond race, class, or other factors, there is a powerful caste system that influences people’s lives and behavior and the nation’s fate. Linking the caste systems of America, India, and Nazi Germany, Isabel Wilkerson explores eight pillars that underlie caste systems across civilizations, including divine will, bloodlines, stigma, and more. Using riveting stories about people—including Martin Luther King, Jr., baseball’s Satchel Paige, a single father and his toddler son, Wilkerson herself, and many others—she shows the ways that the insidious undertow of caste is experienced every day. She documents how the Nazis studied the racial systems in America to plan their out-cast of the Jews; she discusses why the cruel logic of caste requires that there be a bottom rung for those in the middle to measure themselves against; she writes about the surprising health costs of caste, in depression and life expectancy, and the effects of this hierarchy on our culture and politics. Finally, she points forward to ways America can move beyond the artificial and destructive separations of human divisions, toward hope in our common humanity.

When will production begin on Caste for Netflix?

After over two years in active development, Netflix is finally ready to begin filming on the new project.

A casting call was spotted in early November 2022 looking for a Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar to feature in the movie stating that “actors from the Ambedkar community are encouraged to apply.” The casting call also states they’re looking for a younger version of the person for the series, too, meaning there will certainly be jumps forwards and backward in time throughout.

In addition, Ava DuVernay has updated her Instagram profile recently to include “Fortunately, there were rebels,” a famous quote from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Per ProductionWeekly issue 1324, the project is currently due to begin filming on November 30th, 2022.

Filming will be taking place primarily in Vancouver, Canada.

