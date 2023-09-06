new k dramas on netflix in october 2023

Fall is fast approaching, and with it a brand new batch of exciting new K-dramas that subscribers will want to sink their teeth into. This month will see Doona!, Castaway Diva, and Ballerina debut on Netflix.

In case you missed them, we've also kept track of the latest K-drama releases in September 2023.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2023

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Lee Yoo Bi

Netflix Release Date: October 20th, 2023

When Joon moves into his new apartment on his first day of college, he wasn’t expecting beautiful ex-celebrity Duna to be living downstairs. Joon tries to avoid her at first, but finds himself growing more and more curious about her mysterious life.

New Netflix Original Movies on Netflix in October 2023

Director: Lee Chung Hyun

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, Park Yoo Rim

Netflix Release Date: October 6th, 2023

Driven by revenge, former bodyguard Ok-Joo takes vengeance and shows how ruthless she can be as she risked her life for her dear friend.

New Weekly Netflix Originals K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2023

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Music, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Joo Heon

Netflix Release Date: October 21st, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

Park Eun Bin has already made a name for herself thanks to her performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. We can’t wait to see if Park Eun Bin’s drawing power will see Castaway Diva exceed the popularity of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Mok Ha is a girl who has always dreamt of becoming a singer. During middle school, Mok Ha goes missing and ends up on a deserted island, where she manages to survive alone for 15-years. For Mok Ha, being rescued from her solitary life is one thing; adjusting to modern society is another!

The Moon That Rises in the Day (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 14

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Young Dae, Ohn Joo Wan, Jung Woong In, Jung Heon

Netflix Release Date: October 25th, 2023 | New Episodes: Wednesday, Thursday

A man whose time has stopped and a woman who flows like a river. It is not a simple love story but a ‘romance thriller’. A story about strife that comes and goes in the past and in the present.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2023

New Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, Suho, Joo Min Kyung, Kim Hee Won

Netflix Finale Date: October 1st, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday/Sunday

At the time of writing Behind Your Touch is halfway through the first season, and is currently having a modest performance in the ratings reaching a series high of 7.475% in episode 6.

“A veterinarian with psychometric powers, and a hot-blooded detective who fall in love with each other while solving minor crime cases in a small town in Mujin, Chungcheong-do.”

New Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon, Ha Joon, Yura, Hyun Bong Sik

Netflix Finale Date: October 12th, 2023 | New Episodes: Wednesday/Thursday

Destined With You is currently losing the ratings battle with Behind Your Touch, however, it has found a loyal fan following on Netflix.

“Follows a successful lawyer who has everything, but who is plagued by a family curse, and turns out that the one who holds the secret to breaking it is the seemingly ordinary civil servant.”

What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in October 2023? Let us know in the comments below!