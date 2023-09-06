new k dramas on netflix in october 2023

Fall is fast approaching, and with it a brand new batch of exciting new K-dramas that subscribers will want to sink their teeth into. This month will see Doona!, Castaway Diva, and Ballerina debut on Netflix.
In case you missed them, we’ve also kept track of the latest K-drama releases in September 2023.
N = Netflix Original
New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2023
Doona! (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8
Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Lee Yoo Bi
Netflix Release Date: October 20th, 2023
When Joon moves into his new apartment on his first day of college, he wasn’t expecting beautiful ex-celebrity Duna to be living downstairs. Joon tries to avoid her at first, but finds himself growing more and more curious about her mysterious life.
New Netflix Original Movies on Netflix in October 2023
Ballerina (2023) N
Director: Lee Chung Hyun
Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, Park Yoo Rim
Netflix Release Date: October 6th, 2023
Driven by revenge, former bodyguard Ok-Joo takes vengeance and shows how ruthless she can be as she risked her life for her dear friend.
New Weekly Netflix Originals K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2023
Castaway Diva (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12
Genre: Comedy, Music, Romance | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Joo Heon
Netflix Release Date: October 21st, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday
Park Eun Bin has already made a name for herself thanks to her performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. We can’t wait to see if Park Eun Bin’s drawing power will see Castaway Diva exceed the popularity of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.
Mok Ha is a girl who has always dreamt of becoming a singer. During middle school, Mok Ha goes missing and ends up on a deserted island, where she manages to survive alone for 15-years. For Mok Ha, being rescued from her solitary life is one thing; adjusting to modern society is another!
The Moon That Rises in the Day (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 14
Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Thriller | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Young Dae, Ohn Joo Wan, Jung Woong In, Jung Heon
Netflix Release Date: October 25th, 2023 | New Episodes: Wednesday, Thursday
A man whose time has stopped and a woman who flows like a river. It is not a simple love story but a ‘romance thriller’. A story about strife that comes and goes in the past and in the present.
Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2023
Behind Your Touch (Season 1) N
New Episodes: 16
Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes
Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, Suho, Joo Min Kyung, Kim Hee Won
Netflix Finale Date: October 1st, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday/Sunday
At the time of writing Behind Your Touch is halfway through the first season, and is currently having a modest performance in the ratings reaching a series high of 7.475% in episode 6.
“A veterinarian with psychometric powers, and a hot-blooded detective who fall in love with each other while solving minor crime cases in a small town in Mujin, Chungcheong-do.”
Destined With You (Season 1) N
New Episodes: 16
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes
Cast: Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon, Ha Joon, Yura, Hyun Bong Sik
Netflix Finale Date: October 12th, 2023 | New Episodes: Wednesday/Thursday
Destined With You is currently losing the ratings battle with Behind Your Touch, however, it has found a loyal fan following on Netflix.
“Follows a successful lawyer who has everything, but who is plagued by a family curse, and turns out that the one who holds the secret to breaking it is the seemingly ordinary civil servant.”
What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in October 2023? Let us know in the comments below!