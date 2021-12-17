Category Codes That Unlock Netflix’s Hidden Christmas Movie Library

Netflix’s library is pretty expansive and features a wide range of Christmas movies but it’s not always easy to find every title Netflix has to offer. Below are the simple tricks you can find every Christmas movie and TV show they have to offer for 2021 including some Christmas titles that are otherwise hidden.

Sadly, there aren’t dozens of Christmas categories like there are for Halloween but there’s still enough we can extract from the category code bible to make it worthy of a post.

If you’re just looking for the brand new Christmas titles on Netflix for 2021, we’re continuing to catalog them here.

While Netflix doesn’t have a specific category code for Thanksgiving, its first suggestion is to dive into the Festive Favorites category. Likewise, Netflix doesn’t have a specific category code for Hanukkah either. Finally, there are no category codes for New Years’ titles either.

Full List of Christmas Netflix Category Codes

Netflix’s central hub for Christmas movies this year is its Season’s Streaming hub.

That’s where you can find the bulk of Netflix’s Christmas TV and movie lineup for 2021. It comes complete with a preview video as well as special new graphics for the holiday season.

If you want to dig in a little deeper, that’s where you’ll need specialist category codes.

Below is the most complete list of the Christmas and festive category codes currently working on Netflix.

How to use Netflix Christmas Category Codes

The best way to access the list is through a web browser. You can use the links above to navigate directly to each category.

You can also add the code after the following web address:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CATEGORYCODE

From the web browser, you can then browse and then add items to your list to pick up on your TV later.

On app forms of Netflix (on your TV or mobile) your best bet is to type in the numbers seen above to trigger the search. It’s not a perfect solution but you may find that Netflix adds a special section throughout the holiday season.

Please note that category codes are known to be a little bit temperamental and may not work in all regions and devices. If no results return that means there’s either an issue with the search or there are no titles that fit that description.