HomeNetflix News‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Christian Bale Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Christian Bale Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Filming concluded on Gothic horror-thriller 'The Pale Blue Eye' in February 2022.

by Published on EST

christian bale the pale blue eye netflix what we know so far

Christian Bale – Picture: Getty Images

After his time spent in the MCU, Christian Bale was hard at work at Netflix filming for the Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye. Filming concluded several months ago on the film, and all that’s left is to wait for Netflix to announce an official release date. Here’s everything we know so far about The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix.

Please note: this preview was initially published in March 2021 with new information added as and when we get it.

Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye will be written and directed by Scott Cooper who is known for such films as Crazy Heart, Black Mass, Hostiles and Out of the Furnace. Cooper and Bale had previously worked together on the latter two films making The Pale Blue Eye their third collaboration. Cooper has been seeking to put this film into development for over a decade, according to Deadline.

christian bale scott cooper

Christian Bale & Scott Cooper

Bale will produce the film along with Birdman‘s John Lesher and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures, who is coming off the Golden Globe-winning The Trial Of The Chicago 7. 

When will The Pale Blue Eye be released on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for The Pale Blue Eye. However, as the film has spent the last several months in post-production there is a chance we could see it land on Netflix before the end of 2022, however, an early 2023 release is more likely.

What is the plot of The Pale Blue Eye?

6107u2ancL 3

Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye is an adaptation of Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name. Fun fact: the novel, which features a young Edgar Allan Poe, was nominated for an Edgar Award in the category Best Novel in 2007. The Edgar Award is of course named after Edgar Allan Poe.

The quick premise of Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye is the following:

At West Point Academy in 1830, the calm of an October evening is shattered by the discovery of a young cadet’s body swinging from a rope just off the parade grounds. An apparent suicide is not unheard of in a harsh regimen like West Point’s, but the next morning, an even greater horror comes to light. Someone has stolen into the room where the body lay and removed the heart.

At a loss for answers and desperate to avoid any negative publicity, the Academy calls on the services of a local civilian, Augustus Landor, a former police detective who acquired some renown during his years in New York City before retiring to the Hudson Highlands for his health. Now a widower, and restless in his seclusion, Landor agrees to take on the case. As he questions the dead man’s acquaintances, he finds an eager assistant in a moody, intriguing young cadet with a penchant for drink, two volumes of poetry to his name, and a murky past that changes from telling to telling. The cadet’s name? Edgar Allan Poe.

Who is cast in The Pale Blue Eye?

Cast For Netflix The Pale Blue Eye

Christian Bale and Harry Melling

Oscar-winner Christian Bale, who is known for his multitude of iconic and award-winning roles, will headline Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye. Bale will play Augustus Landor, a veteran detective who investigates the murders that occur in the film. As mentioned above, the film will also feature a young cadet who helps Bale’s character and who will eventually become the world-famous author, Edgar Allan Poe. That role hasn’t been filled yet.

Over the summer of 2021, Harry Melling perhaps best known in recent years for appearances in numerous Netflix Originals such as The Queen’s Gambit, The Devil All the Time, The Old Guard, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Melling will play the role of Edgar Allan Poe.

Late on December 1st, 2021 it was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, that a further seventeen actors have been attached to the project. Sex Education star Gillian Anderson has been cast in an unnamed role, alongside Lucy Boynton who previously starred in the Netflix horror Apostle. Anglo-French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg will be making her Netflix debut in The Pale Blue Eye.

the pale blue eye netflix cast anderson boynton gainsbourg

From left to right: Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, and Charlotte Gainsbourg

Veteran actors Robert Duvall, Toby Jones, and Timothy Spall have also been confirmed. Ozark actor Charlie Tahan has also been cast in an unnamed role.

the pale blue eye netflix cast duvall jones spall tahan

From left to right: Robert Duvall, Toby Jones, Timothy Spall, and Charlie Tahan.

Below is the full confirmed cast of The Pale Blue Eye:

Role Cast Member
TBA Gillian Anderson
Augustus Landor Christian Bale
TBA Lucy Boynton
Edgar Allan Poe Harry Melling
TBA Robert Duvall
TBA Toby Jones
TBA Timothy Spall
TBA Charlotte Gainsbourg
TBA Charlie Tahan
TBA Fred Hechinger
TBA Simon McBurney
TBA Hadley Robinson
TBA Brennan Keel Cook
TBA Gideon Glick
TBA Harry Lawtey
TBA Joey Brooks
TBA Matt Helm
TBA Steven Mair

 

What is the production status on The Pale Blue Eye?

Current production status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 03/08/2022)

Filming took place between November 29th, 2022, and February 25th, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and New York.

The film has been in post-production for several months.

The budget of the movie has been reported to be anywhere between $50 million to $100 million.

Are you looking forward to The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Christian Bale Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Article by

Tigran is our resident previews writer. He works on collecting everything known about upcoming Netflix Original projects.

More from Netflix News

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address