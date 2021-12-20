Netflix Comedy ‘Home Team’: Coming to Netflix in January 2022 & What We Know So Far

Happy Madison Production’s tenth collaboration with Netflix, Home Team, is coming to Netflix in January 2022. The sports comedy, starring Kevin James, is based on the aftermath of the suspension of New Orleans Saints head coach, Sean Payton. Below is everything you need to know about Home Team, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Home Team is an upcoming Netflix Original sports comedy from Happy Madison Productions, which has been written by Kieth Blum and Chris Titone. Directing the feature are Charles Francis Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane.

When is Home Team coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the official Netflix trailer we can confirm that Home Team drops on Netflix on Friday, January 28th, 2022.

The feature will be available to stream worldwide.

What is the plot of Home Team?

The official synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

Who are the cast members of Home Team?

Naturally, with a Happy Madison Productions movie, you can expect to see some familiar faces such as Kevin James, who will play the role of Sean Payton.

Jackie Sandler has starred in multiple Happy Madison Productions, most recently in Hubie Halloween and The Wrong Missy. However, her first runs all the way back to 1999 when she starred in Deuce Male Gigalow and has been a regular actress for the production since.

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner is one of the new faces of the production, but he has. already starred in Grown Up 2 and The Ridiculous 6.

It wouldn’t be a Happy Madison feature without Rob Schnieder making an appearance too.

Below is the full cast of Home Team:

Role Cast Member Sean Payton Kevin James TBA Jackie Sandler TBA Taylor Lautner TBA Rob Schneider TBA Jared Sandler TBA Allen Covert TBA Gary Valentine TBA Isaiah Mustafa Connor Payton Tait Blum TBA Maxwell Simkins TBA Lavell Crawford TBA Chris Titone

What is the runtime of Home Team?

IMDb has listed the runtime of Home Team of 95 minutes.

When and where did the filming of Home Team take place?

Principal photography began on May 10th, 2021, and took place for a little under a month, before ending on June 6th, 2021.

Filming took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Los Angeles, California.

Are you looking forward to watching Home Team on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!