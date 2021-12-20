HomeNetflix NewsNetflix Comedy ‘Home Team’: Coming to Netflix in January 2022 & What We Know So Far

Netflix Comedy ‘Home Team’: Coming to Netflix in January 2022 & What We Know So Far

Kevin James will star in Happy Madison's latest comedy Home Team' which is coming to Netflix in January 2022.

Published on December 20th, 2021, 5:02 am EST

Happy Madison Production’s tenth collaboration with Netflix, Home Team, is coming to Netflix in January 2022. The sports comedy, starring Kevin James, is based on the aftermath of the suspension of New Orleans Saints head coach, Sean Payton. Below is everything you need to know about Home Team, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Home Team is an upcoming Netflix Original sports comedy from Happy Madison Productions, which has been written by Kieth Blum and Chris Titone. Directing the feature are Charles Francis Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane.

When is Home Team coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the official Netflix trailer we can confirm that Home Team drops on Netflix on Friday, January 28th, 2022.

The feature will be available to stream worldwide.

What is the plot of Home Team?

The official synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

Who are the cast members of Home Team?

Naturally, with a Happy Madison Productions movie, you can expect to see some familiar faces such as Kevin James, who will play the role of Sean Payton.

Kevin James (left) and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton (right)

Jackie Sandler has starred in multiple Happy Madison Productions, most recently in Hubie Halloween and The Wrong Missy. However, her first runs all the way back to 1999 when she starred in Deuce Male Gigalow and has been a regular actress for the production since.

Jackie Sandler in Little Nicky (left) and Little Missy (right)

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner is one of the new faces of the production, but he has. already starred in Grown Up 2 and The Ridiculous 6.

Taylor Lautner in Grown Ups 2 (left) and The Ridiculous 6 (right)

It wouldn’t be a Happy Madison feature without Rob Schnieder making an appearance too.

Below is the full cast of Home Team:

Sean Payton Kevin James
TBA Jackie Sandler
TBA Taylor Lautner
TBA Rob Schneider
TBA Jared Sandler
TBA Allen Covert
TBA Gary Valentine
TBA Isaiah Mustafa
Connor Payton Tait Blum
TBA Maxwell Simkins
TBA Lavell Crawford
TBA Chris Titone

 

What is the runtime of Home Team?

IMDb has listed the runtime of Home Team of 95 minutes.

When and where did the filming of Home Team take place?

Principal photography began on May 10th, 2021, and took place for a little under a month, before ending on June 6th, 2021.

Filming took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Los Angeles, California.

Are you looking forward to watching Home Team on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

