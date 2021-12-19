How to Watch Every ‘Community’ Christmas Episode on Netflix’

With Christmas on our doorsteps, you may be wondering how to watch all the Community Christmas episodes as they were certainly iconic even if there aren’t many of them. Here’s a breakdown of how to watch every Community Christmas episode.

Sadly, only three – seasons 4 and 5 notably did not include Christmas episodes because they aired much later in the year. The Yahoo season also didn’t get a Christmas special either.

Community arrived on Netflix back in April 2020 globally (with some notable exceptions) and has been streaming ever since.

If you don’t want to dive back into all the Community Christmas episodes on Netflix, you can find a compilation on YouTube.

List of Every Community Christmas Episode

Comparative Religion

Season 1 – Episode 12

Community’s first Christmas episode had it all but mainly internal conflict after Shirley discovers that everyone is of different faiths. Putting that aside, she still plans a Christmas party but that could be upended after Jeff agrees to fight the school bully.

The episode aired on December 10th, 2009 (Jeff notably mentions the air date several times throughout the episode) and has an 8.4 on IMDb.

Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas

Season 2 – Episode 12

Perhaps the best Community Christmas episode in its history was the one that aired in season 2. The episode features a lot of stop motion animation with the gang helping Abed discover the true meaning of Christmas. There’s some excellent gags throughout and John Oliver notably is present.

The episode aired on December 9th, 2010 and has an 8.7 on IMDb.

Regional Holiday Music

Season 3 – Episode 10

What the hell are regionals anyway? That question certainly won’t be answered in this holiday special. The gang are devasted by the news that the glee club has gone awol and are slowly recruited to replace them.

This episode aired on December 8th, 2011 and has an 8.6 on IMDb.

