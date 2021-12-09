Netflix Releases New ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Trailer and Pictures

Cobra Kai fans – the time has come, the official trailer for Cobra Kai season 4 is here alongside some brand new shots of the new season including a new look at Terry Silver who will be debuting this season.

Season 4 of the highly anticipated Netflix series is set to debut on New Year’s Eve and throughout December we’ve been teased multiple drops of information with December 9th (today) being the day that “Registration Opens” for the 51st Karate Championship. What that means, in reality, is a brand new trailer and some fresh new screenshots.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer

So let’s get started, here’s the brand new trailer for Cobra Kai season 4:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the season 4 synopsis provided to us from Netflix:

“Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

The trailer ultimately builds to the first footage we’ve seen so far from the 51st All Valley Championship. As we know, Johnny and Daniel’s dojos have now merged but could the trailer suggests that by the end of the season as they appear to face off against each other on the mat.

Also throughout the trailer, we get to see a prom of sorts, Daniel visiting the grave of Nariyoshi Miyagi and plenty of stand-offs between both the adults and kids.

At the very end of the trailer, the organizers suggest they’re going to revolutionize the tournament. Could this be that kicks to the head will be allowed? We’ll have to wait and see.

What’s the song in the Cobra Kai season 4 trailer?

The song you’ll hear throughout the Cobra Kai season 4 trailer is Rock of Ages from Def Leppard.

New Look at Terry Silver in Cobra Kai Season 4

In the trailer, we get to hear the first lines from Terry Silver who is as antagonizing as ever. We’ve also been provided a high-res look at Terry rocking a blue jacket.

New Cobra Kai Season 4 Screenshots

Alongside the above trailer, Netflix has released a slew of additional pictures in high-res screenshots of which all are stills from the new trailer seen above.

As we mentioned there’s still Cobra Kai goodness to come ahead of the release on December 31st.

On December 13th and the 15th (next Monday and Wednesday), we’re expecting more information

The journey to the All Valley has begun, and the tournament schedule packs a punch. pic.twitter.com/HZHfFHApN4 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 2, 2021

All this while season 5 is soon to be wrapping up filming its fifth season. Assuming the show is still on schedule, that should wrap up tomorrow (December 10th).

What do you think about the new Cobra Kai season 4 trailer? Let us know in the comments down below.