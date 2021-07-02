‘Country Comfort’ Season 2: Officially Canceled at Netflix

Musical-comedy Country Comfort landed on Netflix back in March 2021 and will not be returning for a second season as Netflix has pulled the plug.

Country Comfort is a Netflix Original family-sitcom comedy series created by Caryn Lucas. To date, Country Comfort is the 20th sitcom Netflix has released as an Original.

After her personal life is derailed, and her career suffers a huge setback, aspiring young country singer Baily, takes a job as a nanny for the rugged cowboy Beau. The previous nine nannies struggled to contend with Beau’s five children, but Bailey’s addition fills the mother-shaped hole missing in their lives. Beau’s musically talented family may also be exactly what Bailey needs to get her back on the road to stardom.

Country Comfort Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Canceled (Last Updated: 07/03/2021)

Sadly, there were worrying signs we may not see the renewal of Country Comfort for a second season early on. The show topped out very quickly on the top 10s. It only survived in the US top 10s for 10 days. For a renewal, we traditionally need to see the show survive in one region at least for 30 days.

Netflix has struggled greatly with multi-cam sitcoms as we’ve stated numerous times but its comedy lineup is constantly struggling. Deadline has given the reason that it’s because the first seasons effectively act as pilots but to us, that’s just a good PR twist.

As we predicted, unless it saw a significant change in viewership, it was going to be canned.

That became officially in early July 2021 when Deadline announced the cancelation of Country Comfort along with a host of other Netflix comedies.

What we would’ve expected from season 2 of Country Comfort

After Boone announced he was walking away from the competition to go on tour with Keith Urban, he left Baily without a band to accompany her. Despite trying to pull out of the competition, Baily did perform in the end singing “Bless the Broken Road” with four of Beau’s children.

The second season should reveal whether or not Bailey won the competition. But without Boone, Bailey still doesn’t have a band to accompany her, so we may see more of Beau’s children joining Bailey for future performances.

Meanwhile, Tuck revealed to Jo that his brother Brody likes her, so we may see a romance blossom between the teen pair.

As for Summer and Beau, their romance continues to bloom despite the protests of some of the children. Summer is keen to get a ring on her finger, but too much pressure may push the rugged cowboy away.

The children clearly love Baily, and Beau has huge respect for the country singer so should anything happen between Summer and Beau, perhaps a new romance could spark between Bailey and Beau instead.

Would you like to see a second season of Country Comfort on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!