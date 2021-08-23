‘The Guilty’ Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller: Coming to Netflix in October 2021 & What We Know So Far

Twenty-twenty-one is a stacked year for films on Netflix, and one we’ve definitely got our eye on is the remake of the Danish crime-thriller The Guilty. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal in his third Netflix Original, The Guilty is coming to Netflix in October 2021. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about The Guilty, including the plot, cast, trailers, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

The Guilty is an upcoming Netflix Original crime-thriller movie and remake of the popular Danish film of the same name. Antonie Fuqua is the director, with production lead by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories Productions and Michael Litvak’s Bold Films.

The screenplay was written by Nic Pizzolatto who is credited for his work on The Magnificent Seven, HBO’s True Detective, and Deadwood: The Movie.

When is The Guilty‘s Netflix release date?

We’ve had a recent update from Netflix that confirms The Guilty will be released on Netflix on Friday, October 1st, 2021.

Prior to its Netflix release date, The Guilty will premiere in select theatres on September 24th, 2021.

What is the plot of The Guilty?

A demoted police officer assigned to the call dispatch desk becomes conflicted when he receives an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman.

Who are the cast members of The Guilty?

The majority of the cast has been announced, but not all of the names of the roles have been revealed:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Joe Bayler Jake Gyllenhaal Nightcrawler | Brokeback Mountain | Donnie Darko Abby Vivien Lyra Blair Bird Box | Station 19 | Band-Aid Jess Gillian Zinser Savages | 90210 | Liars All TBA Ethan Hawke Training Day | Before Sunrise | Before Midnight TBA Peter Sarsgaard Shattered Glass | Garden State | Kinsey TBA Riley Keough Mad Max: Fury Road | American Honey | It Comes at Night TBA Paul Dano There Will Be Blood | Little Miss Sunshine | 12 Years a Slave TBA Byron Bowers Honey Boy | Concrete Cowboy | The Chi TBA Da’Vine Joy Randolph Dolemite Is My Name | People of Earth | This Is Us TBA David Castaneda Sicario 2: Soldado | The Umbrella Academy | Standing Up, Falling Down TBA Christina Vidal See No Evil | Life with Mikey | Welcome to the Dollhouse TBA Adrian Martinez iGilbert | Focus | I Feel Pretty TBA Bill Burr The King of Staten Island | Date Night | Stand Up Guys TBA Beau Knapp Seven Seconds | Death Wish | Destroyer TBA Edi Patterson The Righteous Gemstones | Knives Out | Vice Principals

The Guilty is the third Netflix Original for actor Jake Gyllenhaal. He has previously starred in the horror-thriller Velvet Buzzsaw and the fantasy-drama Okja.

When and where did production take place for The Guilty?

Principal photography began on The Guilty in November 2020 in Los Angeles. At the time of writing it’s unclear if filming has wrapped on the movie.

Are you excited for the release of The Guilty on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!