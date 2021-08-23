Netflix has been dropping some excellent Christmas movies over the past few years, in particular, Klaus and Christmas Chronicles, which have become a must-watch every holiday season. Once again, we’ll be keeping track of all of the special Christmas movies headed to Netflix in 2021.

Here are the Christmas movies coming to Netflix in 2021:

1000 Miles from Christmas

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Álvaro Fernández Armero | Cast: Tamar Novas, Peter Vives, Verónica Forqué, Andrea Ros, Fermí Reixach

Netflix Release Date: December 2021

A 30 something-year-old gets swept up in the spirit of Christmas as he reluctantly gets carried away.

A Boy Called Christmas

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family

Director: Gil Kenan | Cast: Kristen Wigg, Maggie Smith, Michiel Huisman, Sally Hawkins, Stephen Merchant

Netflix Release Date: November 2021

An exciting all-star ensemble leads one of Netflix’s most anticipated Christmas movies of 2021. Without a doubt, we expect to see A Boy Called Christmas as one of the most popular movies on Netflix this winter.

Based on the novel by Matt Haig, A Boy Called Christmas tells the tale of a young boy named Nikolas, and his magical Christmas adventure.

A Castle for Christmas

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Mary Lambert | Cast: Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes, Suanne Braun, Lee Ross, Andi Osho

Netflix Release Date: November 2021

Netflix loves to squeeze in the extremely cheesy hallmark-worthy holiday romances during the Christmas season, and that’s exactly what you’re going to get from this Mary Lambert-directed rom-com.

Famous American author Sophie travels to Scotland, and while on vacation she discovers a beautiful castle that she wants to buy. However, the prickly owner of the castle, the Scottish Duke named Myles is extremely reluctant to sell his beautiful home to a foreigner.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Director: Steve Cox

Netflix Release Date: December 2021

Netflix has acquired a one-off Christmas special episode of Shaun the Sheep from the BBC which will air sometime in December 2021.

Shaun’s seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to the disappearance of his cousin Timmy.

Robin Robin

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Director: Daniel Ojari, Michael Please | Cast: Bronte Carmichael, Amira Macey-Michael

Netflix Release Date: November 24th, 2021

Another Aardman special heading to Netflix this holiday season, we suspect there will be many subscribers falling in love with the antics of Robin Robin.

When the egg of a robin lands in the home of mice, she is adopted into the family. But when she becomes a hindrance to the mice’s sneaky antics, she sets off on a daring journey of self-discovery

Single All the Way

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Michael Mayer | Cast: Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Kathy Najimy, Luke Macfarlane, Barry Bostwick

Netflix Release Date: December 2021

LGBTQ+ rom-com directed by Michael Mayer.

Tired of being judged by his family for his perpetual status as a single man, Peter is desperate to change his relationship status. As an emergency measure, Peter convinces his friend Nick to join him for the holidays, and in front of Peter’s family, pretend they are in a relationship. However, the plan goes awry when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with handsome fitness trainer James.

The Princess Switch 3

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Director: Mike Rohl | Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Sugar, Remy Hii, Amanda Donohoe, Will Kemp

Netflix Release Date: November 2021

For the third time in four holiday seasons, Vanessa Hudgens will return to reprise her role as Stacy De Novo and Lady Margaret Delacourt, Duchess of Montenaro. The High School Musical actress will also reprise her role as Fiona, and will once again be portraying three different roles.

When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s cousin Fiona teams with a man from her past to retrieve it, with romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.

What Christmas movies are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this year? Let us know in the comments below!