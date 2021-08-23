‘StartUp’ Season 4: Will There Be Another Season on Netflix?

After hitting Netflix earlier this year, StartUp has found a new lease of life and after being off the air for years, some glimmers of hope on a revival are coming out but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be on Netflix. Here’s what we know so far.

StartUp seasons 1-3 arrived on Netflix on May 4th, 2021 globally (only 2 seasons for Netflix UK, however) and shot up the top 10 charts. In fact, as of August 23rd, the show is the 50th best performing TV show in 2021. It survived 28 days in the US top 10s.

The series began its life as one of the flagship shows on Crackle, the streaming service which was once owned by Sony but has since been sold.

Among the huge stars in the lineup for the show included Martin Freeman, Ron Perlman, Adam Brody, and Addison Timlin.

With all three seasons now on Netflix, that’s led to a sudden interest in demand in a fourth season which could be on the way.

Will there be a season 4 of StartUp?

So officially, the show was canceled after season 3 which aired in November 2018.

Now years later, Insider got the scoop on the fact that the show may come back, or at least, the original network behind the show is considering it.

In the piece (which we recommend you check out but be warned there is a paywall), Ashley Rodriguez got to speak to the head of Crackle’s parent company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Bill Rouhana.

Bill Rouhana told Insider back in July that they’re considering reviving the show saying that they’ve approached the show’s creators on doing more.

Given the years since season 3, putting together a revival with the old cast would likely be hard but conversations are happening.

Rouhana also suggested that more Crackle titles could be licensed to Netflix in the future saying that the Netflix bump made the series more popular on Crackle too.

Now a big word of caution on getting your hopes too high on a Sony TV project. In recent years, a number of high profile Sony Television Pictures shows have been rumored to get either movies or reboots but most have amounted to nothing.

Last year, lots of people were hoping for Hannibal to get renewed after receiving a huge bump in popularity after being added to Netflix (a revival hasn’t happened) and Community has been long-rumored for a movie and so far, nothing has come to fruition.

Of course, if Crackle does decide to renew, that doesn’t mean Netflix would automatically get the show. The show would continue being a Crackle Original which would mean it debuts first and only later down the line come to Netflix, if at all.

With that said, Crackle only operates in a handful of regions so Netflix could be involved as an international distributor but right now, this is all speculation until something official gets announced.

Would you like to see a fourth season of StartUp on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.