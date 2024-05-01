Coming Soon to Netflix Alice in BorderlandArcaneBig Mouth

Renewed Netflix Series 2024: Every Show Coming Back for Another Season

A list of the 160 English language and non-English langage shows set to return for another season at Netflix.

Illustration by What’s on Netflix – Pictures courtesy of Netflix

Welcome to our extensive ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals to as of May 2024. This list will contain every Netflix Original show currently renewed for a new season (or multiple seasons in some cases) set to return in 2024 or beyond.

While this is the list of titles with confirmed renewals, plenty of shows are currently pending or, even worse, officially canceled.

Would you rather see what slate of new shows Netflix is working on? Check out our upcoming debut Netflix series list.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2024 and Beyond

arcane best series on netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Arcane (Season 2) – Coming in November 2024
  • Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 2 & 3) – Season 3 will be the final season.
  • Barbecue Showdown (Season 3)
  • Big Mouth (Season 8) Final season coming in 2025.
black mirror season 7 renewal netflix

Picture: Netflix

richter castlevania season 2 on netflix renewal status and what we know so far

Picture: Netflix

  • Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 2) 
  • Cobra Kai (Season 6) Renewed for a final season – coming in 2024.
  • Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)
  • Drink Masters (Season 2)
  • Dubai Bling (Season 2)
  • Emily in Paris (Season 4)
  • Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3)
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 7) – Coming in 2025
  • FUBAR (Season 2) – Filming as of April 2024 – likely returning in 2025.
  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)
  • Ginny & Georgia (Season 3 and 4)Two-season renewal order – season 3 filming as of April 2024.
  • Glow Up (Season 6) Co-production with the BBC.
heartstopper best new show on netflix in 2022

Picture: Netflix

  • Heartstopper (Season 3) Filming has wrapped. Coming in October 2024.
  • Homicide (Season 2)
  • King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 2)
  • Kitti Katz (Season 2) 
  • Love is Blind (Season 7)
love death and robots renewed for season 4 netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)
  • Missing: Dead or Alive? (Season 2)
  • Mo (Season 2)Renewed for a final season – filming in Spring 2024. Confirmed for release in 2024.
  • My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)
  • Monster (Seasons 2-3) – Two new seasons following the release of DAHMER in 2022. Season 2, titled MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story coming in 2024.
  • Mulligan (Part 2) – Coming in May 2024
  • My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 2) Filming in May 2024 – expected to release in 2025.
one piece renewed season 2 netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • One Piece (Season 2 / New Episodes) – Netflix hasn’t officially called this season 2.
  • Outer Banks (Season 4) – Confirmed for release in 2024.
  • Outlast (Season 2) – Confirmed for release in 2024
  • Perfect Match (Season 2) – Confirmed for release in 2024
  • Pokémon Concierge (Season 2)
  • Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)
  • Savage Beauty (Season 2)
  • Selling Sunset (Season 7)
  • Selling the OC (Season 3)
  • Sparking Joy (Season 2) 
  • Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
stranger things season 5 netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Stranger Things (Season 5) – Final season order – coming in 2025.
  • Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 2)
  • Survival of the Thickest (Season 2)
  • Sweet Magnolias (Season 4)
sweet tooth season 2 new characters

Picture: Netflix

the lincoln lawyer season 3 sets renewal netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3) – Filming ongoing throughout 2024 – coming in 2025.
  • The Mole (Season 2)
  • The Night Agent (Season 2) Coming to Netflix in 2024.
  • The Nutty Boy (Season 2)
  • The Recruit (Season 2) Filming throughout early 2024
  • The Sandman (New Episodes / Season 2) Filming until August 2024.
  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3) – Coming in 2024
  • The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)Renewed for final season – coming in 2024.
  • The Upshaws (Part 5 & 6) Filming in late 2023 and into 2024. Part 5 coming in April 2024.
  • The Watcher (Season 2) – Coming in 2025 at the earliest
  • The Witcher (Seasons 4 and 5) – Filming on season 4 is underway in 2024.
  • Tomb Raider (Season 2)
  • Too Hot to Handle (Season 5)
  • Unicorn Academy (Season 2) 
  • Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 4) – Coming in 2024
  • Unstable (Season 2)Filming from November 2023 – Confirmed for release in 2024.
  • Untold (Volume 4) 
VAL 102 Unit 00382RC

Vikings: Valhalla. (L to R) Bradley Freegard as Canute, Leo Suter as Harald in episode 102 of Vikings: Valhalla. Cr. Bernard Walsh/Netflix © 2021

  • Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3)Final season coming to Netflix in 2024.
  • Virgin River (Season 6) – Filming in early 2024. Coming in 2025.
  • Wednesday (Season 2) – Filming in Spring 2024. Coming in 2025.
yuri and kitty xo kitty season 2 on netflix renewal status

Picture: Netflix

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2024 and Beyond

  • 1670 – Polish (Season 2)
  • Alice in Borderland – Japanese (Season 3)
  • All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)
  • Alpha Males – Spanish (Season 2)
  • AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)
  • Another Self – Turkish (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Season 3) – Coming in April 2024 – Final Season
  • Baby Fever – Danish (Season 2) – Coming in Fall 2024
  • Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 3)
  • Barracuda Queens – Swedish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025
  • Beastars – Japanese (Final Season) – Part 1 coming in 2024 – Part 2 coming soon.
  • Berlin – Spanish (Season 2) – Filming in 2025.
  • Blood Coast – French (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed – Netflix says it’s not official yet.
  • Bloodhounds – Korean (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed – Netflix says it’s not official yet.
  • Class – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Community Squad – Argentinian Spanish (Season 2)
  • Criminal Code – Brazillian (Season 2)
  • Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Elite – Spanish (Season 8) – Final season
eva lasting new on netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Eva Lasting – Colombian (Season 2)
  • Everything Calls for Salvation – Italian (Season 2)
  • Fake Profile – Colombian (Season 2)
  • Fame After Fame – Spanish (Season 2)
  • Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)
  • Fauda – Israeli (Season 5)
  • Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)
  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)
  • Good Morning, Veronica – Portuguese (Season 3)
  • Guns & Gulaabs – Indian (Season 2)
  • Gyeongseong Creature – Korean (Season 2) – Coming in Q3 2024
  • Hellbound – Korean (Season 2) – Coming in Q4 2024
  • High Tides – Belgium (Season 2)
  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – German (Season 4)
  • Kaala Paani – Indian (Season 2)
kleo season 2 netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Kleo – German (Season 2)
  • Kota Factory – Hindi (Season 3) – Coming in 2024
  • Kübra – Turkish (Season 2) – Coming in June 2024
  • Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)
  • Love is Blind: Sweden – Swedish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025
  • Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)
  • Love Village – Japanese (Season 2)
  • Maamla Legal Hai – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Maestro in Blue – Greek (Seasons 2 & 3) – S2 coming in May 2024 – S3 coming in late 2024
  • Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)
  • Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)
  • My Happy Marriage – Japanese (Season 2)
  • Nothing to See Here – Mexican (Season 2)
  • Pernille – Norwegian (Season 4) – Coming in Summer 2024
  • Persona – Korean (Collection 2)
  • Perfume – German (Season 2)
  • Physical: 100 – Korean (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • Rana Naidu – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Represent – French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)
  • Ronja the Robber’s Daughter – Swedish (Part 2) – Coming in 2024 – Not a Global Netflix Original
  • Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)
  • She – Hindi (Season 3)
  • Single’s Inferno – Korean (Season 4) – Coming in Q4 2024
Sintonia Netflix Renewed For Season 5

Cr. Helena Yoshioka/Netflix © 2023

  • Sintonia – Brazillian Portuguese (Season 5) – Final season order
  • Skam Italia – Italian (Season 2)
  • Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)
  • Squid Game – Korean (Season 2) – Coming in 2024.
  • Stranded with My Mother-in-Law – Brazillian (Season 2)
  • Sweet Home – Korean (Season 3) – Coming in Q2 2024
  • The Chestnut Man – Danish (Sequel Series) – Coming in 2026
  • The Devil’s Plan – Korean (Season 2)
  • The Empress – German (Season 2) – Coming in 2024.
  • The Exchange – Arabic (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • The Green Glove Gang – Polish (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • The Law According to Lidia Poët – Italian (Season 2) – Filming has begun.
  • The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)
  • The Manny – Spanish (Season 2)
  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties – French (Season 4) – Coming in May 2024
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – Japanese (Season 2)
the snow girl renewed for season 2 at netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • The Snow Girl – Spanish (Season 2)
  • The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch – Korean (Season 2)
  • The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • Too Hot to Handle: Germany – German (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • Tour de France: Unchained – French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • Turn of the Tide – Portuguese (Season 2)
  • Valeria – Spanish (Season 4)
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Seasons 3-4)
  • Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Zombieverse – Korean (Season 2) – Coming in Q4 2024

Have we missed any renewed Netflix shows coming back for another season? Let me know on X or in the comments below.

Newest Articles - Coming Soon to Netflix