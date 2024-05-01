Renewed Netflix Series 2024: Every Show Coming Back for Another Season

Welcome to our extensive ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals to as of May 2024. This list will contain every Netflix Original show currently renewed for a new season (or multiple seasons in some cases) set to return in 2024 or beyond.

While this is the list of titles with confirmed renewals, plenty of shows are currently pending or, even worse, officially canceled.

Would you rather see what slate of new shows Netflix is working on? Check out our upcoming debut Netflix series list.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2024 and Beyond

Arcane (Season 2) – Coming in November 2024

– Coming in November 2024 Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 2 & 3) – Season 3 will be the final season.

– Season 3 will be the final season. Barbecue Showdown (Season 3)

Big Mouth (Season 8) – Final season coming in 2025.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 2)

Cobra Kai (Season 6) – Renewed for a final season – coming in 2024.

– Renewed for a final season – coming in 2024. Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)

Drink Masters (Season 2)

Dubai Bling (Season 2)

Emily in Paris (Season 4)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 7) – Coming in 2025

– Coming in 2025 FUBAR (Season 2) – Filming as of April 2024 – likely returning in 2025.

– Filming as of April 2024 – likely returning in 2025. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3 and 4) – Two-season renewal order – season 3 filming as of April 2024.

– Two-season renewal order – season 3 filming as of April 2024. Glow Up (Season 6) – Co-production with the BBC.

Heartstopper (Season 3) – Filming has wrapped. Coming in October 2024.

– Filming has wrapped. Coming in October 2024. Homicide (Season 2)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 2)

Kitti Katz (Season 2)

Love is Blind (Season 7)

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)

Missing: Dead or Alive? (Season 2)

Mo (Season 2) – Renewed for a final season – filming in Spring 2024. Confirmed for release in 2024.

– Renewed for a final season – filming in Spring 2024. Confirmed for release in 2024. My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)

Monster (Seasons 2-3) – Two new seasons following the release of DAHMER in 2022. Season 2, titled MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – coming in 2024.

– Two new seasons following the release of DAHMER in 2022. Season 2, titled MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – coming in 2024. Mulligan (Part 2) – Coming in May 2024

– Coming in May 2024 My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 2) – Filming in May 2024 – expected to release in 2025.

One Piece (Season 2 / New Episodes) – Netflix hasn’t officially called this season 2.

– Netflix hasn’t officially called this season 2. Outer Banks (Season 4) – Confirmed for release in 2024.

– Confirmed for release in 2024. Outlast (Season 2) – Confirmed for release in 2024

– Confirmed for release in 2024 Perfect Match (Season 2) – Confirmed for release in 2024

– Confirmed for release in 2024 Pokémon Concierge (Season 2)

Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Savage Beauty (Season 2)

Selling Sunset (Season 7)

Selling the OC (Season 3)

Sparking Joy (Season 2)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

Stranger Things (Season 5) – Final season order – coming in 2025.

– Final season order – coming in 2025. Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 2)

Survival of the Thickest (Season 2)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 4)

Sweet Tooth (Season 3) – Final season coming in 2024.

– Final season coming in 2024. Teletubbies (Season 2)

That ’90s Show (Season 2) – Supersized 16-episode second season. Coming in Summer 2024

– Supersized 16-episode second season. Coming in Summer 2024 The Circle (Season 7)

The Creature Cases (Chapter 4) – Coming in 2024.

– Coming in 2024. The Diplomat (Season 2) – Currently filming – confirmed for 2024.

– Currently filming – confirmed for 2024. The Dragon Prince (Seasons 6 & 7) – Season 6 to debut in 2024.

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3) – Final season coming to Netflix in 2024.

– Final season coming to Netflix in 2024. Virgin River (Season 6) – Filming in early 2024. Coming in 2025.

– Filming in early 2024. Coming in 2025. Wednesday (Season 2) – Filming in Spring 2024. Coming in 2025.

XO, Kitty (Season 2) – Coming in 2025.

– Coming in 2025. You (Season 5) – Final season due to begin filming in Spring 2024.

– Final season due to begin filming in Spring 2024. Young, Famous & African (Season 2)

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2024 and Beyond

1670 – Polish (Season 2)

– Polish (Season 2) Alice in Borderland – Japanese (Season 3)

– Japanese (Season 3) All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Alpha Males – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Another Self – Turkish (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– Turkish (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Season 3) – Coming in April 2024 – Final Season

– Turkish (Season 3) – Coming in April 2024 – Final Season Baby Fever – Danish (Season 2) – Coming in Fall 2024

– Danish (Season 2) – Coming in Fall 2024 Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 3)

– Portuguese (Season 3) Barracuda Queens – Swedish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025

– Swedish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025 Beastars – Japanese (Final Season) – Part 1 coming in 2024 – Part 2 coming soon.

– Japanese (Final Season) – Part 1 coming in 2024 – Part 2 coming soon. Berlin – Spanish (Season 2) – Filming in 2025.

– Spanish (Season 2) – Filming in 2025. Blood Coast – French (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed – Netflix says it’s not official yet.

– French (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed – Netflix says it’s not official yet. Bloodhounds – Korean (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed – Netflix says it’s not official yet.

– Korean (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed – Netflix says it’s not official yet. Class – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Community Squad – Argentinian Spanish (Season 2)

– Argentinian Spanish (Season 2) Criminal Code – Brazillian (Season 2)

– Brazillian (Season 2) Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Elite – Spanish (Season 8) – Final season

Eva Lasting – Colombian (Season 2)

– Colombian (Season 2) Everything Calls for Salvation – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Fake Profile – Colombian (Season 2)

– Colombian (Season 2) Fame After Fame – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Fauda – Israeli (Season 5)

– Israeli (Season 5) Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Good Morning, Veronica – Portuguese (Season 3)

– Portuguese (Season 3) Guns & Gulaabs – Indian (Season 2)

– Indian (Season 2) Gyeongseong Creature – Korean (Season 2) – Coming in Q3 2024

– Korean (Season 2) – Coming in Q3 2024 Hellbound – Korean (Season 2) – Coming in Q4 2024

– Korean (Season 2) – Coming in Q4 2024 High Tides – Belgium (Season 2)

– Belgium (Season 2) How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – German (Season 4)

– German (Season 4) Kaala Paani – Indian (Season 2)

Kleo – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Kota Factory – Hindi (Season 3) – Coming in 2024

– Hindi (Season 3) – Coming in 2024 Kübra – Turkish (Season 2) – Coming in June 2024

– Turkish (Season 2) – Coming in June 2024 Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Love is Blind: Sweden – Swedish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025

– Swedish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025 Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Love Village – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Maamla Legal Hai – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Maestro in Blue – Greek (Seasons 2 & 3) – S2 coming in May 2024 – S3 coming in late 2024

– Greek (Seasons 2 & 3) – S2 coming in May 2024 – S3 coming in late 2024 Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) My Happy Marriage – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Nothing to See Here – Mexican (Season 2)

– Mexican (Season 2) Pernille – Norwegian (Season 4) – Coming in Summer 2024

– Norwegian (Season 4) – Coming in Summer 2024 Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

– Korean (Collection 2) Perfume – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Physical: 100 – Korean (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– Korean (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 Rana Naidu – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Represent – French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Ronja the Robber’s Daughter – Swedish (Part 2) – Coming in 2024 – Not a Global Netflix Original

– Coming in 2024 – Not a Global Netflix Original Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) She – Hindi (Season 3)

– Hindi (Season 3) Single’s Inferno – Korean (Season 4) – Coming in Q4 2024

Sintonia – Brazillian Portuguese (Season 5) – Final season order

– Brazillian Portuguese (Season 5) – Final season order Skam Italia – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Squid Game – Korean (Season 2) – Coming in 2024.

– Korean (Season 2) – Coming in 2024. Stranded with My Mother-in-Law – Brazillian (Season 2)

– Brazillian (Season 2) Sweet Home – Korean (Season 3) – Coming in Q2 2024

– Korean (Season 3) – Coming in Q2 2024 The Chestnut Man – Danish (Sequel Series) – Coming in 2026

– Danish (Sequel Series) – Coming in 2026 The Devil’s Plan – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) The Empress – German (Season 2) – Coming in 2024.

– German (Season 2) – Coming in 2024. The Exchange – Arabic (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– Arabic (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 The Green Glove Gang – Polish (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– Polish (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 The Law According to Lidia Poët – Italian (Season 2) – Filming has begun.

– Italian (Season 2) – Filming has begun. The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) The Manny – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties – French (Season 4) – Coming in May 2024

– French (Season 4) – Coming in May 2024 The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – Japanese (Season 2)

The Snow Girl – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– Mandarin (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 Too Hot to Handle: Germany – German (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– German (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 Tour de France: Unchained – French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 Turn of the Tide – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Valeria – Spanish (Season 4)

– Spanish (Season 4) Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Seasons 3-4)

– Spanish (Seasons 3-4) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Zombieverse – Korean (Season 2) – Coming in Q4 2024

Have we missed any renewed Netflix shows coming back for another season? Let me know on X or in the comments below.