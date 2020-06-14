‘Da 5 Bloods’: Full Soundtrack & Every Song Featured

Da 5 Bloods is lighting up Netflix with it hitting the number 1 spot around the world. With the new Spike Lee movie comes a huge soundtrack with some excellent song choices throughout. Here’s a breakdown of every song featured in the movie along with a curated Spotify playlist.

In total, 33 songs featured throughout the new Spike Lee movie and all of them are relevant to the overall feel of the movie and of course, features plenty of African American artists.

Some other musical facts about the movie include that the original music score was done at Barbra Streisand’s Scoring Stage at Sony Studios in Los Angeles.

The original score for the movie comes from Terence Blanchard who has worked with Spike Lee most recently in 2018 with BlacKkKlansman but also collaborated with Lee in 25th Hour and Inside Man.

Full song list for Da 5 Bloods on Netflix

Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) – Marvin Gaye

Got to Give It Up – Marvin Gaye

Bring the Boys Home – Freda Payne

I’m Coming Home – The Spinners

Die Walküre, WWV 86B, Act 3: “Ride of the Valkyries” – Richard Wagner

Time Has Come Today – The Chambers Brothers

If There’s a Hell Below We’re All Going to Go – Curtis Mayfield

What’s Happening Brother – Marvin Gaye

Wholy Holy – Marvin Gaye

God is Love

Flyin’ High (In the Friendly Sky) – Marvin Gaye

What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

Full Original Soundtrack List

What This Mission’s About – Terrence Blanchard

Otis and Tien Have Dinner – Terrence Blanchard

We Bury It (For Now) – Terrence Blanchard

MLK Assassinated – Terrence Blanchard

Tien and Daughter Talk – Terrence Blanchard

Rice Paddies – Terrence Blanchard

David Meeds Hedy – Terrence Blanchard

Bloods Go Into Jungle – Terrence Blanchard

The VC are Back – Terrence Blanchard

Lamb Wants Share of Gold – Terrence Blanchard

Paul is Bitten – Terrence Blanchard

Letter to David – Terrence Blanchard

Otis Talks Family – Terrence Blanchard

Paul Loses Money

David Talks About His Mother – Terrence Blanchard

Paul and Norman – Terrence Blanchard

End Credits – Terrence Blanchard

Paul’s Letter – Terrence Blanchard

Finding the Gold – Terrence Blanchard

David and Paul get Spooked – Terrence Blanchard

Paul and David Have a Fallout – Terrence Blanchard

Spotify Playlist for Da 5 Blood

The movie has an official Spotify Playlist which we’ve embedded below that features all the music in the movie plus the full original score too.