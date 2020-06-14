‘Da 5 Bloods’: Full Soundtrack & Every Song Featured

Da 5 Bloods is lighting up Netflix with it hitting the number 1 spot around the world. With the new Spike Lee movie comes a huge soundtrack with some excellent song choices throughout. Here’s a breakdown of every song featured in the movie along with a curated Spotify playlist.
In total, 33 songs featured throughout the new Spike Lee movie and all of them are relevant to the overall feel of the movie and of course, features plenty of African American artists.
Some other musical facts about the movie include that the original music score was done at Barbra Streisand’s Scoring Stage at Sony Studios in Los Angeles.
The original score for the movie comes from Terence Blanchard who has worked with Spike Lee most recently in 2018 with BlacKkKlansman but also collaborated with Lee in 25th Hour and Inside Man.
Full song list for Da 5 Bloods on Netflix
- Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) – Marvin Gaye
- Got to Give It Up – Marvin Gaye
- Bring the Boys Home – Freda Payne
- I’m Coming Home – The Spinners
- Die Walküre, WWV 86B, Act 3: “Ride of the Valkyries” – Richard Wagner
- Time Has Come Today – The Chambers Brothers
- If There’s a Hell Below We’re All Going to Go – Curtis Mayfield
- What’s Happening Brother – Marvin Gaye
- Wholy Holy – Marvin Gaye
- God is Love
- Flyin’ High (In the Friendly Sky) – Marvin Gaye
- What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
Full Original Soundtrack List
- What This Mission’s About – Terrence Blanchard
- Otis and Tien Have Dinner – Terrence Blanchard
- We Bury It (For Now) – Terrence Blanchard
- MLK Assassinated – Terrence Blanchard
- Tien and Daughter Talk – Terrence Blanchard
- Rice Paddies – Terrence Blanchard
- David Meeds Hedy – Terrence Blanchard
- Bloods Go Into Jungle – Terrence Blanchard
- The VC are Back – Terrence Blanchard
- Lamb Wants Share of Gold – Terrence Blanchard
- Paul is Bitten – Terrence Blanchard
- Letter to David – Terrence Blanchard
- Otis Talks Family – Terrence Blanchard
- Paul Loses Money
- David Talks About His Mother – Terrence Blanchard
- Paul and Norman – Terrence Blanchard
- End Credits – Terrence Blanchard
- Paul’s Letter – Terrence Blanchard
- Finding the Gold – Terrence Blanchard
- David and Paul get Spooked – Terrence Blanchard
- Paul and David Have a Fallout – Terrence Blanchard
Spotify Playlist for Da 5 Blood
The movie has an official Spotify Playlist which we’ve embedded below that features all the music in the movie plus the full original score too.