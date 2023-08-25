You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Soundtrack: Full List of Songs

The second of three Adam Sandler movies to come to Netflix in 2023 has just touched down on Netflix, with this one seeing Sandler slip more into the background in favor of its young cast. The movie also features a stacked soundtrack. Below is a list of every song featured in the new comedy.

Directed by Sammi Cohen, the new Netflix family comedy movie sees Stacy Friedman preparing for her big bat mitzvah bash but despite having well-laid-out plans for the big day, things quickly descend into chaos.

The movie was added to the service globally on August 25th, 2023.

Original Soundtrack for Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

As well as a huge track list of licensed songs (see that below), the movie also features a score of 20 original songs too.

The original soundtrack for the movie was put together by two composers bought on for the project, Este Haim and Amanda Yamate. The duo were announced to be attached to the project in May 2023.

Este, as you may know, makes up one-third of the rock band HAIM and has contributed the music to several high-profile movies, including Licorice Pizza. Yamate most recently worked with Netflix on Do Revenge.

Rite of Passage

Rite of Party

Hebrew School

Make Up With Lydia

Bat Mitzvah Dreams

It Happens Every Month

Drop Off At Lydia’s

Andy Kisses Lydia

Ever Kissed Anyone?

Twizzler Gaze

Repercussions

Need to Make Things Right

A Very Special Day

Only Person That Matters

I Did It

Take As A Maybe

Being A Best Friend

Credits

What’s Mine Is Yours

Another original song created exclusively for the movie was Outside from 3VN with the track written by Gregory Byers, James Cooper, and Christian Taylor.

Full Track List for Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Now let’s dig into the 37 other songs that feature in the comedy’s soundtrack, including big pop hits, dance tracks, and indie rock.

10 Things I Hate About You – Leah Kate

I Love It – Icona Pop featuring Charli XCX

Under Your Spell – Desire

Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo – Rick Derringer

Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

Preach – Saint Motel

Let’s Go – Tiesto featuring Icona Pop

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Wait A Minute! – WILLOW

Chop It – Dan Bulla

Get Crazy – Perry Sachs

Tongue Tied – Grouplove

Monte Carlo – Remi Wolf

Past Life – Arkells featuring Cold War Kids

Valley Of The Dolls – Santigold

Obsessed – Fire Choir

traitor – Olivia Rodrigo

Riot Rhythm – Sleigh Bells

God Is Random – Sarah Sherman

abcdefu – GAYLE

Hold Me Down – The Happy Fits

Wolves – Selena Gomez and Marshmello

hot girl bummer – blackbear

Say So – Doja Cat

Cloud 9 – Beach Bunny featuring Tegan and Sara

Now I’m In It – HAIM

Kiss The Sky – Karen Harding

A Little Bit Of Love – Weezer

Battery Strategy – Dan Deacon

Hang The Moon – Sadie Sandler

Reputation – Radiant Baby

Post Humorous – Gus Dapperton

Party Of A Lifetime – Pitbull and Play-N Skillz

Cha Cha Slide – DJ Casper

Easy – Commodores

Over You – Holychild

Breakfast For Dinner – Winnetka Bowling League

Where songs are available, we’ve put together a Spotify tracklist for you below so you can take these songs wherever you go.

What was your favorite song in the new Netflix movie? Let us know in the comments.