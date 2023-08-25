You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Soundtrack: Full List of Songs

The second of three Adam Sandler movies to come to Netflix in 2023 has just touched down on Netflix, with this one seeing Sandler slip more into the background in favor of its young cast. The movie also features a stacked soundtrack. Below is a list of every song featured in the new comedy.
Directed by Sammi Cohen, the new Netflix family comedy movie sees Stacy Friedman preparing for her big bat mitzvah bash but despite having well-laid-out plans for the big day, things quickly descend into chaos.
The movie was added to the service globally on August 25th, 2023.
Original Soundtrack for Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
As well as a huge track list of licensed songs (see that below), the movie also features a score of 20 original songs too.
The original soundtrack for the movie was put together by two composers bought on for the project, Este Haim and Amanda Yamate. The duo were announced to be attached to the project in May 2023.
Este, as you may know, makes up one-third of the rock band HAIM and has contributed the music to several high-profile movies, including Licorice Pizza. Yamate most recently worked with Netflix on Do Revenge.
- Rite of Passage
- Rite of Party
- Hebrew School
- Make Up With Lydia
- Bat Mitzvah Dreams
- It Happens Every Month
- Drop Off At Lydia’s
- Andy Kisses Lydia
- Ever Kissed Anyone?
- Twizzler Gaze
- Repercussions
- Need to Make Things Right
- A Very Special Day
- Only Person That Matters
- I Did It
- Take As A Maybe
- Being A Best Friend
- Credits
- What’s Mine Is Yours
Another original song created exclusively for the movie was Outside from 3VN with the track written by Gregory Byers, James Cooper, and Christian Taylor.
Full Track List for Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Now let’s dig into the 37 other songs that feature in the comedy’s soundtrack, including big pop hits, dance tracks, and indie rock.
- 10 Things I Hate About You – Leah Kate
- I Love It – Icona Pop featuring Charli XCX
- Under Your Spell – Desire
- Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo – Rick Derringer
- Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
- Preach – Saint Motel
- Let’s Go – Tiesto featuring Icona Pop
- Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
- Wait A Minute! – WILLOW
- Chop It – Dan Bulla
- Get Crazy – Perry Sachs
- Tongue Tied – Grouplove
- Monte Carlo – Remi Wolf
- Past Life – Arkells featuring Cold War Kids
- Valley Of The Dolls – Santigold
- Obsessed – Fire Choir
- traitor – Olivia Rodrigo
- Riot Rhythm – Sleigh Bells
- God Is Random – Sarah Sherman
- abcdefu – GAYLE
- Hold Me Down – The Happy Fits
- Wolves – Selena Gomez and Marshmello
- hot girl bummer – blackbear
- Say So – Doja Cat
- Cloud 9 – Beach Bunny featuring Tegan and Sara
- Now I’m In It – HAIM
- Kiss The Sky – Karen Harding
- A Little Bit Of Love – Weezer
- Battery Strategy – Dan Deacon
- Hang The Moon – Sadie Sandler
- Reputation – Radiant Baby
- Post Humorous – Gus Dapperton
- Party Of A Lifetime – Pitbull and Play-N Skillz
- Cha Cha Slide – DJ Casper
- Easy – Commodores
- Over You – Holychild
- Breakfast For Dinner – Winnetka Bowling League
Where songs are available, we’ve put together a Spotify tracklist for you below so you can take these songs wherever you go.
