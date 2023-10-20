‘Old Dads’ Netflix Movie Soundtrack: Full List of Songs

Bill Burr’s new Netflix Original comedy movie is now streaming, and with it comes a collection of recognizable songs that makes up the soundtrack for Old Dads that complements the laughs you’ll undoubtedly have throughout.

Serving as Bill Burr’s directorial debut, the movie follows three friends facing the biggest challenges in their life to date: millennials.

In our review of the movie, we gave it a 3/5 rating concluding, “Old Dads never lives up to its much funnier & biting opening scenes and doesn’t measure up to its legendary creator in Burr. While some of the humor and commentary we have been accustomed to from Burr’s previous writing still lands, the story itself feels out of date in a world that feels less grounded & relatable than our current landscape.”

The original soundtrack for the movie, as reported by Film Music Reporter, was compiled by Christopher Willis, who is best known for The Death of Stalin and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

Old Dads Soundtrack: Full list of songs

Now for the full list of songs that are featured throughout Old Dads:

You’ve Got Another Thing Coming – Judas Priest

– Judas Priest PSM Bourbon on Ice – Thomas Hynes

– Thomas Hynes Sunday Driving – Daryl Griffith

– Daryl Griffith Take A Chance – Keilana

All Gold Everything – Trinidad James

– Trinidad James The Blue Star – Jeff Lingle

– Jeff Lingle For Ursula – Patrick Maarek and Philippe Guez

– Patrick Maarek and Philippe Guez For Britney – Philippe Bestion

– Philippe Bestion High Rollers – James Copperthwaite, Oliver James Vessey

– James Copperthwaite, Oliver James Vessey Eye Of The Tiger – Paul Anka

– Paul Anka Lady Love – Lou Rawls

– Lou Rawls Days Gone By – Alessandro Rizzo, Daniel Hewson and Elliot Ireland

– Alessandro Rizzo, Daniel Hewson and Elliot Ireland Root Down – Beastie Boys

New Ting – Stella Mwangi

– Stella Mwangi Midnight Tribe – Daniel Lobel

– Daniel Lobel Stack Commas – Oakayla Music

– Oakayla Music Like A Pro – Ervin Delacruz, Robert Gordon and Brandon Payton

– Ervin Delacruz, Robert Gordon and Brandon Payton Trap Club – Kid Krono

– Kid Krono We’s Hot – Cadence Blaze

– Cadence Blaze Love Is Gone – Kid Krono and Angelo Diaz

– Kid Krono and Angelo Diaz Splish Splash – Sha Na Na

– Sha Na Na Apeman – The Kinks

Spotify Playlist for Old Dads

Sadly, most of the songs featured aren’t available on YouTube, let alone Spotify, but where available, we’ve compiled a list of all the tracks that you can listen to on the music platform here and embedded it below:

Old Dads is now streaming on Netflix globally.

What was your favorite song in the soundtrack for Old Dads? Let us know in the comments.