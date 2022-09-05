Dystopian K-Drama ‘Goodbye Earth’ Season 1 on Netflix: Filming Ends and What Know So Far

Expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2023, is the exciting new dystopian K-drama series, Goodbye Earth. Based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka, we fully expect Goodbye Earth to be a smash hit with subscribers. Filming recently came to an end, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Goodbye Earth season 1 on Netflix.

Goodbye Earth is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original dystopian drama directed by Kim Jin-Min and written by screenwriter Jung Sung Joo. It’s the first time since 2015 that Jung Sung Joo has written a screenplay when she wrote the drama Heard it Through the Grapevine. She is also responsible for writing the dramas Secret Love Affair, Roses and Bean Sprout, and A Wife’s Credentials.

When is Goodbye Earth coming to Netflix?

An official release date has yet to be given, but Han Cinema has the drama listed for a 2023 release.

What is the plot of Goodbye Earth?

An examination of despair and hope in individuals aware of an asteroid hurtling towards Earth, signifying the end of the world.

What is the production status?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 05/09/2022)

On September 5th, 2022 a tweet from a K-Drama fan account posted a screenshot from Instagram revealing that filming had come to an end on Goodbye Earth.

Who are the cast members of Goodbye Earth?

Ahn Eun Jin will be recognizable to some Netflix subscribers as the actress previously starred in a supporting role in Hospital Playlist as Chu Min Ha, and a minor role in both seasons of Kingdom as the wife of Moo Young, the personal guard of the Crown Prince.

Yoo Ah In made his first appearance in a drama in 4 years when he starred as Jung Jin Soo in Hellbound. The actor’s latest project will also be with Netflix as he stars in Goodbye Earth in the role of Ha Yoon Sang.

Jeon Sung Woo previously starred in the Korean adaptation of Designated Survivor, but his role as Priest Damiano will be his first on Netflix in almost four years.

Kim Yoon Hye has also only starred in one Netflix Original when she previously had a supporting role in the incredibly popular Vincenzo as Seo Mi Ro.

Below are the confirmed cast members so far for Goodbye Earth:

Role Cast Member Jin Se Kyung Ahn Eun Jin Ha Yoon Sang Yoo Ah In Priest Damiano / Woo Sung Jae Jeon Sung Woo Kang In Ah Kim Yoon Hye TBA Seo Ye Hwa

What is the episode count?

We have confirmation that Goodbye Earth has a total of 12 episodes.

Episode runtimes are yet to be announced.

