‘Seesaw Monster’: Selma Hayek Pinault and Anne Hathaway to Star in Netflix Adaptation

Netflix has acquired the feature film rights to Kōtarō Isaka’s Seesaw Monster, with Salma Hayek Pinault and Anne Hathaway set to star.

The movie currently in development at Netflix will be based on the 2019 Kōtarō Isaka novel, Seesaw Monster (or Shisō Monsutā / シーソーモンスター as it’s known in Japanese per GoodReads), which is described as a mystery thriller.

This is the latest adaptation of the Japanese author’s various novels.

Kōtarō Isaka’s 2010 novel was subject to a recent adaptation in the form of Bullet Train, the Sony movie starring Brad Pitt. That movie and Netflix’s adaptation of Seesaw Monster share Yuma Terada (CTB Inc.) as a producer. Bullet Train recently touched down on Netflix India and will be headed to Netflix US by the close of 2022.

Olivia Milch will be writing the adaptation’s screenplay for Netflix, and at this time, details on the plot are being kept under wraps.

Best known for her work on Ocean’s 8, Milch landed a Netflix project that dropped globally in 2018 in the form of Dude. The teen comedy starred Lucy Hale, Kathryn Prescott, Awkwafina, and Alexandra Shipp.

The two leads, who will also serve as producers include Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Anne Hathaway is best known for roles in Les Misérables, Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies, and more recently, The Witches for HBO Max.

For Netflix, Hathaway starred alongside Ben Affleck in The Last Thing He Wanted released in 2020. She will also lend her voice to the upcoming Storybots series in November 2022.

Salma Hayek Pinault has yet to feature in any released Netflix Original project but that will soon be changing. She’s set to guest star in the next season of Black Mirror and is an executive producer on the upcoming project, Monarch.

Akiva Goldsman and Gregory Lessans produce for Weed Road Pictures; Salma Hayek Pinault for Ventanarosa Productions; Anne Hathaway for Somewhere Pictures; Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada for CTB Inc.

We’ll publish a full preview of Seesaw Monster once we have more information, including filming start dates and other information.

Are you looking forward to watching the new Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek movie when it hits Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.