‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin’ Documentary Sets October Netflix Release Date

Netflix is slowly dating the remaining movies set to release on the service throughout the remainder of 2024. Today, we got confirmation that The Remarkable Life of Ibelin will land on the streamer globally on October 25th, 2024. 

Netflix acquired the documentary earlier this year in January, following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Back then, it was titled Ibelin, and it won the Directing and Audience Award by the close of the film festival. In addition, it scored a plethora of good reviews from critics, and it currently holds 96% on RottenTomatoes. You can see and hear what the people behind the documentary and some of its subjects said at Sundance via this video, although be warned that the audio is super choppy. 

Following Netflix picking up the documentary, director Benjamin Ree said:

“Many of my favorite documentary films and series of all time have been distributed by Netflix. It’s a huge honor that Ibelin will now be on Netflix, and Mats Steen’s story will be available to so many millions of people across the world. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Now, fast-forward many months, and we’ve got a bunch more details about the film, and many more have gotten to watch the movie as it gets showcased at numerous film festivals. Over the summer, it’s been showcased at the Sydney Film Festival and the Sheffield DocFest, which had multiple screenings throughout June. It’ll also be showcased at the New Zealand International Film Festival in mid-August 2024. 

Ibelin Documentary Poster

Picture: Netflix

Produced in Norway, the documentary looks into the life of Mats Steen, a gamer who made waves on the internet following his diagnosis of degenerative muscular disease. Despite being isolated in real life, he developed a popular online persona and made friends worldwide. 

Ingvil Giske produced the documentary for Medieoperatørene in co-production with Norway’s VGTV. The doc is rated PG-13 and has a 1 hour and 43 minutes runtime.

Are you going to be checking out The Remarkable Life of Ibelin? Let us know in the comments. 

