‘Paradise PD’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix; Coming in December 2022

Paradise PD is set to return for a fourth and final season on Netflix set to debut at the end of 2022, What’s on Netflix can exclusively reveal.

First debuting in August 2018, the adult animated series has developed a reputation for being, let’s say, a bit out there. We’ve seen 911 calls of someone getting their private parts stuck in a sink, a crossover with Brickleberry, and whatever the hell this was.

Season 2 was released in March 2020 and season 3 came exactly a year after in March 2021 but since then all has been quiet to the point where someone had to remind Waco O’Guin it still existed.

That’s right! I forgot all about that show. https://t.co/tsqOSU6eqB — Waco O'Guin (@WacoOGuin) March 13, 2022

Now the show will be coming to an end, following our reporting earlier in the year, we can now confirm that Paradise PD will be coming back for a fourth season but it’ll also be the last.

According to a Netflix spokesperson, the fourth and final season of Paradise PD is set to debut on Netflix on Friday, December 16th, 2022 globally.

We can also confirm that this season is set to shake things up by including some live-action segments with some of your favorite characters from the show getting live-action counterparts.

Dusty is among the characters in the show due to receive a live-action counterpart although no casting has been announced as of yet. The only thing we know about the live-action scene comes from a casting call that states:

“Dusty invites all of his cousins (who look exactly like him) over for a family reunion at his apartment that quickly goes off the rails.”

Beyond that, there were plenty of plot threads left wide open by the end of season 3. Looper.com predicts we may get to see the birth of Kevin’s unborn brother, time travel looniness, and how Paradise rebuilds following its destruction.

The news of the final season renewal comes under a month before Waco O’Guin and Roger Black’s next major Netflix project debuts on the service around the world. The pair work under their production company Bento Box Animation which struck an overall deal with Netflix back in January 2021.

The new series we’re referring to is Farzar, a new fantasy sci-fi animated series that contains all the hallmark madness that you’ve come to expect from the team behind Paradise PD. That is set to debut on July 15th, 2022, and features the voices of Lance Reddick, Grey Griffin, Kari Wahlgren, Carlos Alazraqui, and Dana Snyder.

December 2022 is looking to be an absolutely stacked month for Netflix so far. Confirmed to release in the month is Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Dragon Age: Absolution, and Alice in Borderland (Season 2) among others.

