Adult Animated Series Coming to Netflix in 2022 and Beyond

Netflix has a slew of adult animated series in development with some of the industry’s best talent. Here’s a breakdown of every new animated series aimed at older audiences coming to Netflix in 2022 and beyond.

As stated this coming soon post is specifically referring to adult animated content as opposed to kids’ content which we cover separately here. We’re also going to steer away from anime series in this list which we’ve covered separately here. The line can be blurred so some titles may sneak in that you’d expect on the anime list.

Returning Adult Animated Shows on Netflix

Before we dig into the new animated shows for adults on the way, let’s take a look at which ones will be returning for future seasons:

Arcane (Season 2) – Set to arrive in 2023, this adaptation of League of Legends is one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed series of all time.

– Set to arrive in 2023, this adaptation of League of Legends is one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed series of all time. Big Mouth (Season 6) – At least one more series of Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy series is due out on Netflix.

– At least one more series of Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy series is due out on Netflix. Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1 – Part 2) – 16 episodes of this animated comedy series by Chris Witaske, Jon Barinholtz, and Katie Rich were ordered upfront.

– 16 episodes of this animated comedy series by Chris Witaske, Jon Barinholtz, and Katie Rich were ordered upfront. Inside Job (Season 1 – Part 2) –

– Love, Death & Robots (Season 3) – New episodes of this anthology series are set to hit Netflix in summer 2022.

New Adult Animated Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

Agent King

From Sony Pictures Animation comes a new animated series created by John Eddie.

We see Elvis Presley (yes, that Elvis Presley) trading in his jumpsuit in for a jetpack and a gun joining a secret spy program battling forces that threaten the United States of America.

BRZRKR

This crowdfunded comic book by Matt Kindt and Keanu Reeves is getting a live-action movie adaptation starring Reeves. It’s also getting an animated series spin-off that’s labeled as an anime series. It’s unclear who’s going to be animating the series as of yet and what art direction it’ll take. If it’s anything like the comic book, however, it’s going to be badass.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

6 episodes of this new animated series based on the Far Cry 3 expansion Blood Dragon were ordered from Adi Shankar who has worked on Netflix’s Castlevania series and released the experimental series The Guardians of Justice.

The series is set to feature many alter egos of famous Ubisoft characters in “a highly-referenced homage to the early 90s.”

It’s one of a number of Ubisoft projects coming to Netflix with other projects including The Division, Splinter Cell, and Assassin’s Creed.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Another one that steers into anime territory is a brand new animated series based on CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk franchise.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“A Street Kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk.”

Entergalactic

Coming to Netflix in 2022 is a musical series created by Ian Edelman and featuring Kid Cudi. The series is about a young man on a journey to discover love.

Farzar

The team behind Brickleberry and Paradise P.D. is working a new superhero animated series that follows Prince Fichael and his crew who fight evil aliens.

What this series means for the future of Paradise P.D. is unclear.

Good Times

It’s been nearly five decades since the CBS sitcom Good Times was on our screens and it’s coming back in a new animated take with Steph Curry and Seth MacFarlane on board to develop.

Magic: The Gathering

Coming from Allspark Animation (the same team behind Transformers and My Little Pony) is an on-screen adaptation of the tabletop and digital card game.

We’ve got more on Magic: The Gathering in our special preview here.

Mulligan

Sam Means and Robert Carlock, who both worked on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, are behind this new animated series.

The sci-fi comedy series takes place after the world is attacked by an alien attack and efforts to restart society.

20 episodes of the show were ordered upfront likely split into several seasons.

Other Adult Animated Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

A few shows we have very limited details on at this point in time so let’s run through them now:

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas – A new animated take on Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe.

– A new animated take on Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe. Bad Crimes – Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are producing this new comedy procedural at FBI agents who travel across the country solving crimes. Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus are set to voice.

– Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are producing this new comedy procedural at FBI agents who travel across the country solving crimes. Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus are set to voice. Blue Eye Samurai – Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka and Randall Park are set to voice in this new action animated series.

– Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka and Randall Park are set to voice in this new action animated series. Captain Fall – The creators of the canceled Netflix series Norsemen are coming back to Netflix with a new animated series. It’s about a gullible captain on a ship who thinks he has everything under control but is unaware of what is really happening on the ship.

– The creators of the canceled Netflix series Norsemen are coming back to Netflix with a new animated series. It’s about a gullible captain on a ship who thinks he has everything under control but is unaware of what is really happening on the ship. Heaven’s Forest – Eight-episode animated action drama set in a Indo-futuristic world “with storyline and characters inspired by the Indian mythology of the Ramayana.”

– Eight-episode animated action drama set in a Indo-futuristic world “with storyline and characters inspired by the Indian mythology of the Ramayana.” Scott Pilgrim – Adapted previously by Edgar Wright, a new animated “anime” series for Scott Pilgram is on the way with Bryan Lee O’Malley and Ben David Grabinski writing and producing.

– Adapted previously by Edgar Wright, a new animated “anime” series for Scott Pilgram is on the way with Bryan Lee O’Malley and Ben David Grabinski writing and producing. Terminator – Animated series based on the Terminator franchise popularized by Arnold Schwarzenneger.

– Animated series based on the Terminator franchise popularized by Arnold Schwarzenneger. Tomb Raider – An animated anime action take on the classic video-game IP.

– An animated anime action take on the classic video-game IP. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell – A new animated series adapting Ubisoft’s classic spy.

Which animated series are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments down below.