‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Fate: The Winx Saga is returning for season 2 at Netflix with it expected to arrive in 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about Fate: A Winx Saga season 2 including the new cast members and the news that filming has begun.

Fate: The Winx Saga is a Netflix Original teen-fantasy drama series based on the extremely popular cartoon series Winx Club.

Created by Brian Young (who will return for season 2), the directing duties were split between three directors, Lisa James Larsson, Hannah Quinn, and Stephen Woolfenden. The series is a collaboration between Archery Pictures, Rainbow S.p.A., and Young Blood Productions.

Has Fate: The Winx Saga been renewed for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 18/02/2021)

We reported back in June 2020 that Fate: The Winx Saga had been renewed alongside Ozark and Warrior Nun.

It wasn’t until February 2021 that Netflix revealed through its Twitter accounts that Fate: The Winx Saga will be returning for a second season!

A season 2 announcement video was also dropped on YouTube to confirm the news further.

Speaking on the renewal Brian Young, who serves as the showrunner said the following on the renewal:

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it. As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…”

Since its release on Christmas Day, Bridgerton has been firmly sat in the TV top spot in multiple regions around the world, most notably in the US. The series to finally unseat the period drama was Fate: The Winx Saga on the 23rd of January. It must be noted that the Original’s reign at the top only lasted eight days, before being unseated by Bridgerton.

What about the series controversy?

With a franchise as popular as the Winx Club, naturally, any live-action adaptation will come under some level of scrutiny.

Quality of the series aside, the largest controversy the show has faced was down to the casting decisions. In particular, the character of Musa, whose character design was inspired by Chinese-American actress Lucy Lui, was not given to an actress of Asian descent, and instead, Emily Applebaum was cast.

Fans had further issues with the character of Flora being dropped in favor of Eliot Salt’s character of Terra Harvey. Although Flora’s potential debut in the second season has been teased by Salt (and we can confirm this to be the case shortly).

Arguably these ‘controversies’ were nowhere near enough a reason to cancel the series.

New Characters for Fate: The Winx Saga season 2

We’re happy to confirm that there are at least three new characters being introduced in season 2 and in July 2021, we got confirmation as to who will be playing them.

Flora will be played by Paulina Chávez – Described as an Earth fairy like her cousin Terra, having an easy-going nature but hiding a dark secret. They are casting a Hispanic female for this role.

– Described as an Earth fairy like her cousin Terra, having an easy-going nature but hiding a dark secret. They are casting a Hispanic female for this role. Sebastian will be played by Éanna Hardwick – Featuring in season 2 of World of Winx, Sebastian will be making his way over to the Netflix series seemingly. Described as a student with a brilliant mind but with questionable morals.

– Featuring in season 2 of World of Winx, Sebastian will be making his way over to the Netflix series seemingly. Described as a student with a brilliant mind but with questionable morals. Grey will be played by Brandon Grace – We weren’t able to find a reference to Grey (correct us if we’re wrong) from the original animated series. This character is set to be a transgender male described as a specialist with a secret (everyone is hiding secrets in season 2!). Furthermore, he’s set to have a relationship with Aisha in season 2 which he obtains with his “charismatic charms”.

Additional casting is still ongoing into August 2021. MovieExtras.ie notes that they’re looking for identical twins to star in season 2. We spoke to a fan account for the series who wasn’t able to recall any identical twins in the source material.

IMDb lists Jayden Revri (seen in The Lodge and Dead Boy Detectives) to play Devin in season 2.

Where is Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 in Production?

Ahead of confirmation of a filming start, we learned that production was due between Mid-July 2021 and November 2021 with filming once again taking place in Dublin, Ireland.

Season 2 is expected to be 8 episodes rising from the 6 seen in season 1.

On July 20th, 2021, we got confirmation that filming had begun alongside the new cast members. Filming for season 2 is taking place again in County Wicklow, Ireland. We also know that some filming was conducted in Avoca, Ireland.

Filming continued into August 2021 with many of the cast members posting videos and photos of their time on set.

FateWinxNews on Twitter has done an excellent job of archiving pictures from the cast and crew throughout the production.

Filming concluded in November 2022 according to posts on some actors social media posts.

We got an update from producer Brian Young on January 22nd, 2022:

“We’re still working on it, and will be for a while! I know it seems like it takes forever, but a show like #FateTheWinxSaga has a complicated and intense post-production process. Luckily, we’ve got an amazing team of editors, vfx artists, composers, music supervisors, sound designers, colorists and more to see us through it. And rest assured, everyone is working their butts off every single day to make sure we’re giving you the best version of the show we can. The good news is, it’s all going smoothly and we’re so excited for you to see it when it’s ready. And trust me, the moment I’m allowed to share ANYthing I will!!!”

When could we expect to see Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 on Netflix?

It could take a significant amount of time before the series makes a return to Netflix. Filming for the series took place in September 2019, before ending after a few months on December 13th, 2019. It then took thirteen months before the series made its debut.

Given the production schedule outlined above, our best guess is that it’ll be out in mid-to-late 2022.

What to expect from the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga?

Bloom’s powers grow stronger

In her dramatic fight with the Burned Ones, Bloom was able to sprout her own wings, becoming the first fairy to do so in many years. The use of her wings allows Bloom to tap into even more powerful magic, in particular, old magic that not even the staff of Alfea College can tap into.

With her new powers unlocked, Bloom will only grow stronger. The source of Bloom’s power is the Dragon Flame, and if she can control it she may be able to remove the Burned Ones for good.

It may take some time for Bloom to learn how to control her powers, as the first time she activated her wings she soon collapsed from the exhaustion of using them.

Will more fairies sprout wings?

With Bloom the first to sprout wings, it can’t be long before we see the other fairies learn how to do the same. Other than being an extremely powerful fairy, we still don’t know why her wings activated, but if she can figure out the key to the ability, other fairies may be able to learn the ancient magic.

Rosalind takes over Alfea College

With the help of the Queen of Solaria, Rosalind killed Farah Dowling. With her return as headmistress, it’s clear she will use her authority to further push Bloom to unlock more of her powers. With a looming war hanging over Alfea, Rosalind is likely to use this opportunity to push the students to become even stronger, and possibly turn them into soldiers that will fight in the war to come.

