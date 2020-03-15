First Batch of ‘Thomas The Tank Engine’ Titles Arrive on Netflix

Netflix in the United States and Canada just got their first batch of Thomas the Tank Engine content. Here’s a full rundown on what’s new and what more we can expect in the future.

We’ve known for a few weeks that Netflix would be the exclusive home of Thomas and Friends from March 2020 taking over the license from NickToons. We knew that the main series, Thomas and Friends would come to Netflix. However, we’ve only been learning over time that several specials would also hit Netflix too.

In case Thomas the Tank Engine isn’t your thing, Netflix also added 6 other new titles on March 15th too.

Here’s a full look at the four new Thomas titles that hit both Netflix in the United States and Canada today.

Thomas and Friends (Season 23)

The headline title (and the main one that was announced) is season 23 of the regular series.

Among the voice cast for season 23 of Thomas and Friends is Michael Angelis, Ben Small, Keith Wickham, Kerry Shale.

20 episodes were added to Netflix in total with each episode’s length clocking in at 11 minutes.

Season 24 is also confirmed to be coming to Netflix but won’t likely be for months now.

Steam Team to the Rescue (2019)

Of the three specials that weren’t expected after the first announcement is Steam Team to the Rescue. It’s about Thomas working with a rescue team to help save some stranded trains.

The special lasts for 22 minutes.

Exciting news! Thomas & Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue special premiering this Sunday, March 15th on @netflix ! pic.twitter.com/DTB4xh9Rt1 — Thomas & Friends (@ThomasFriends) March 12, 2020

Digs & Discoveries: All Track’s Lead to Rome & Mines of Mystery

Both of these specials see Thomas and his friends making discoveries.

All Track’s Lead to Rome first released in 2013 while Mines of Mystery released last year. Each runs for around 22 minutes.

Are you watching the new Thomas content on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.