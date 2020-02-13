Thomas & Friends Coming to Netflix Exclusively in March 2020

Netflix will soon become the exclusive streaming home of new seasons of Thomas & Friends which up until recently was locked up with Nickelodeon.

Thanks to a report from Kidscreen, we know that Netflix in multiple regions including the US will be the home to season 23 of Thomas and Friends from March 15th, 2020.

https://twitter.com/ThomasFriends/status/1228091666957029381

They also revealed that season 24 will be available on Netflix later in 2020. They did not mention if previous seasons would come to Netflix.

Thomas and Friends (or as sometimes referred to as Thomas the Tank Engine) is a well known British-American kids series that has been operating since 1984.

The series follows the adventure of Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends on the Island of Sodor. It features popular characters such as The Fat Controller, Gordon, Cranky, Edward, Annie, and Clarabel. Mark Moraghan currently narrates the show.

Netflix US, UK, Canada, most of Europe and Asia will have access to Thomas & Friends’ new seasons.

Up until 2017, PBS had exclusive rights to the show until Nickelodeon took over. Now, it’s Netflix’s turn to carry the Thomas & Friends brand.

To compete with new services and the fact it’s losing Dreamworks TV productions in the future, Netflix is investing heavily to not lose ground to the likes of Disney+ where kids content is their bread and butter. Through a series of acquisitions and output deals (like the recent one with Nickelodeon), it’s in good shape to stay relevant in the world of kids TV.

