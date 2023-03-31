‘From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke’ Season 2 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

A worthy adaptation of a beloved manga, From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is already becoming a resounding success on Netflix. However, anyone hoping for a second season may wish to look away now, thanks to the entire first season covering all of the source material. Netflix has to confirm the future of the drama, but we’ll be keeping track of everything related to a second season of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke on Netflix.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is a Japanese Netflix Original romantic drama adapted from the manga Kimi ni Todoke by Karuho Shiina. Screenwriter Miyamoto Hayato adapted the manga into live-action. Fine Entertainment is the production studio behind the series, with Naomi Satoh as the executive producer. The series is also a co-production between Netflix and TV/Tokyo Japan.

Put off by her gloomy demeanor, Sawako has a hard time fitting in but when an outgoing classmate approaches her, life takes a turn for the better.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 31/03/2023)

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce the renewal of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke, which is unsurprising considering the Japanese drama just landed on Netflix.

However, regardless of how the series performs on Netflix, it is extremely unlikely the series will be renewed for a second season. This is because twelve episodes covered the entirety of the manga.

Any further seasons would require either the original author of the manga Karuho Shiina, or screenwriter Miyamoto Hayato to write new and original work.

Until it’s confirmed by Netflix, we’ll be leaving the renewal status pending.

Likelihood of Renewal: 2/10 – With all manga arcs covered, continuing the series would require a brand-new and original story.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke season 1 ending explained

While Sawako started out as one of the most insecure students in her school, it’s thanks to the help of Kazehaya’s friendship that would overcome her insecurities and released her from her inner shell. That friendship would eventually blossom into romance, as Sawako would defeat her love rival Kurumi for Kazehaya’s heart.

The giant obstacle in their way was their intentions to attend separate colleges, Sawako decided to attend Sapporo University where she would learn to become a teacher, and Kazehaya attended the local college in order to become a sports trainer.

Just before Sawako could leave town on the train, Kazehaya made it in time to the train and tell her that he loves her and that she would declare her love back to him. While on the train Sawako would read the incredible sweet note that he left for her, declaring that no matter how long it takes and how far away she is, he’ll always love her.

After an unknown period of time, Kazehaya and Sawako would reunite as she returns to town, with the pair gleefully walking away into the distance holding hands.

