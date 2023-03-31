What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: March 31st, 2023

Happy Friday and if you’re looking for something new to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll walk you through all the new releases for March 30th and March 31st, plus dive into the current Netflix top 10s.

There’s still a lot to come to Netflix for the rest of the week, as tomorrow will see dozens of new releases. We will, of course, keep you posted on all those tomorrow as we enter April!

Speaking of April, we updated our full April 2023 new Netflix releases guide with even more titles you won’t find listed anywhere else.

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix US on March 31st

Murder Mystery 2 (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Director: Jeremy Garelick

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong

Writer: James Vanderbilt

Runtime: 90 mins / 1h 30m

Netflix has several big new movie releases this week but the biggest of them all is the Jennifer Aniston/Adam Sandler-helmed comedy sequel to 2019’s Murder Mystery.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new movie that’ll have you traveling around the globe with locations including France and India:

“After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding.”

In our review of Murder Mystery 2, we ultimately gave it a PAUSE rating concluding:

“With just enough action, a quick pace, and a short runtime, this one will satisfy the fans of the original film and its veteran leads. Just don’t mistake that for high quality.”

Nickelodeon Additions

Netflix got their mitts on some Nickelodeon favorites today, including new seasons of two big series that now means you can stream both seasons from start to finish.

The four Nick titles added today include:

iCarly (Seasons 4-5)

Henry Danger (Seasons 4-5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)

House of Anubis (Season 1)

Unstable (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Frank Gallegos, Chris Aquilino, Merrick McCartha

Writer: Victor Fresco, John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe

Runtime: 26 mins

Rob Lowe is joined by his son in this brand-new comedy series, and it is the second Netflix Original 2023 release starring Lowe following Dog Gone.

“A biotech genius tries to bounce back from the depths of grief with help from his son, who works to escape his dad’s shadow and save the family business.”

Reviews from critics from mixed thus far, although reviews for audiences have been far stronger.

Decider.com gave the series a “Stream It” rating saying, “Even without Rob and John Owen Lowe’s father-son dynamic, Unstable would be an above average workplace sitcom. But they are the main attraction, and their scenes together really make the show fun to watch.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 31st

8 New Movies Added Today

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi – In pursuit of forbidden love, two young couples from different worlds find their lives entangled as rebellion and intolerance collide in dual stories.

– TV-MA – Hindi – In pursuit of forbidden love, two young couples from different worlds find their lives entangled as rebellion and intolerance collide in dual stories. Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – A man is convicted of a robbery he didn’t commit and spends six years in jail. Decades later, he becomes a suspect again — but is he still innocent?

– TV-MA – German – A man is convicted of a robbery he didn’t commit and spends six years in jail. Decades later, he becomes a suspect again — but is he still innocent? Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) – PG-13 – English – After her husband kicks her out of their Atlanta mansion and moves another woman in, Helen finds help — and revenge advice — from her grandmother, Madea.

– PG-13 – English – After her husband kicks her out of their Atlanta mansion and moves another woman in, Helen finds help — and revenge advice — from her grandmother, Madea. Faraaz (2022) – TV-MA – Hindi – A terrifying hostage crisis unfolds over one fateful night in 2016 when heavily armed militants attack a popular cafe in Dhaka. Based on true events.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A terrifying hostage crisis unfolds over one fateful night in 2016 when heavily armed militants attack a popular cafe in Dhaka. Based on true events. Kill Boksoon (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – At work, she’s a renowned assassin. At home, she’s a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That’s easy. It’s parenting that’s the hard part.

– TV-MA – Korean – At work, she’s a renowned assassin. At home, she’s a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That’s easy. It’s parenting that’s the hard part. Murder Mystery 2 (2023) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English On The Fringe (2022) – TV-MA – Spanish – Struggling with hard economic conditions, three people discover that love and solidarity might be their last resort for their right to a decent life.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Struggling with hard economic conditions, three people discover that love and solidarity might be their last resort for their right to a decent life. Peeples (2013) – PG-13 – English – Hoping to propose to his upper-crust girlfriend, Wade Walker crashes her family’s annual reunion and lands in a face-off with her dad, Judge Peeples.

7 New TV Series Added Today

Copycat Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mandarin – When a spate of grisly murders throws a city into chaos, a tenacious prosecutor must brace for a cat-and-mouse game against a dangerous manipulator.

– TV-MA – Mandarin – When a spate of grisly murders throws a city into chaos, a tenacious prosecutor must brace for a cat-and-mouse game against a dangerous manipulator. From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – With her gloomy demeanor, Sawako has a hard time fitting in. But when an outgoing classmate approaches her, life takes a turn for the better.

– TV-14 – Japanese – With her gloomy demeanor, Sawako has a hard time fitting in. But when an outgoing classmate approaches her, life takes a turn for the better. Henry Danger (Seasons 4-5) – TV-G – English – A new part-time job forces Henry Hart to balance two lives, one as a typical teenager and the other as secret superhero sidekick Kid Danger.

– TV-G – English – A new part-time job forces Henry Hart to balance two lives, one as a typical teenager and the other as secret superhero sidekick Kid Danger. House of Anubis (Season 1) – TV-G – English – Mystery, intrigue and romance collide at the teen boarding school known as Anubis House when students begin settling in for the new academic year.

– TV-G – English – Mystery, intrigue and romance collide at the teen boarding school known as Anubis House when students begin settling in for the new academic year. iCarly (Seasons 4-5) – TV-G – English – Carly hosts her own home-grown web show, iCarly, Carly and sidekick Sam’s regular webcasts ultimately feature everything from comedy sketches and talent contests to interviews, recipes, and problem-solving.

– TV-G – English – Carly hosts her own home-grown web show, iCarly, Carly and sidekick Sam’s regular webcasts ultimately feature everything from comedy sketches and talent contests to interviews, recipes, and problem-solving. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1) – TV-Y7-FV – English – Surfacing topside for the first time on their fifteenth birthday, the titular turtles, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello, find that life out of the sewers isn’t exactly what they thought it would be.

– TV-Y7-FV – English – Surfacing topside for the first time on their fifteenth birthday, the titular turtles, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello, find that life out of the sewers isn’t exactly what they thought it would be. Unstable (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix US for March 31st, 2023

For the full global top 50 on Netflix check out our Netflix top 10 hub.

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Night Agent I See You 2 Emergency: NYC Murder Mystery 3 Love Is Blind Minions: The Rise of Gru 4 Unstable Dragged Across Concrete 5 Unseen Sing 2 6 Shadow and Bone Luther: The Fallen Sun 7 Biz Kimden Kaçıyorduk Anne? Trolls 8 You Hotel Transylvania 2 9 Waco: American Apocalypse The Bad Guys 10 Outer Banks The Chronicles of Riddick

What are you checking out on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.