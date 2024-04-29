What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 29th to May 5th, 2024

An incredibly busy week is awaiting new Netflix releases, with a mixture of big new Netflix Originals on the way. We’ve also got several highly anticipated licensed shows on the way, plus a mixture of movies, both new and old, coming courtesy of the first-of-the-month changeover.

If you want to familiarize yourself with the full list of what’s coming up on Netflix throughout May 2024, we’ve got you covered with all the new movies, series, and games coming up throughout the month. Given this list is quite long, we won’t be including the list of departures below, but you can find all the big removals for May 2024 here.

Now let’s get into three things we can’t wait to watch this week:

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

A Man in Full (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

The new David E. Kelley adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s classic novel will kick off the month strong on the new Netflix Original series front.

Headlined by Lucy Liu, Diane Lane, and Jeff Daniels, the series follows what happens when a business mogul in charge of a real estate empire sees it start to crumble as his many debts begin getting called in.

Boiling Point (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

One of the best British shows in recent years from the BBC is set to make its US debut via Netflix to kick off the week.

Set just months after the movie of the same name, the series, set in a bustling kitchen, follows Andy Jones (played by Stephen Graham) as he recovers from a heart attack. Alongside him, Carly (played by Vinette Robinson) seeks to make a big name for herself in a new restaurant.

Unfrosted (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix dubs this surreal new ensemble comedy movie a “tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen.” The plot of the comedy is about the breakfast wars with Kellogg’s going head-to-head against Post Cereal.

Among the cast mentioned includes Seinfeld himself plus Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Peter Dinklage, Bill Burr, Dan Levy, and many more recognizable faces.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, April 29th

Boiling Point (Season 1)

Honeymoonish (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, April 30th

Evil (Multiple Seasons)

Fiasco (Season 1) Netflix Original

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: John Mulaney (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, May 1st

Airport Movie Collection: Airport (1970) Airport 1975 (1974) Airport ’77 (1977)

Black Clover (Season 2)

Blended (2014)

Blue Mountain State (Seasons 1-3)

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016)

Cry Babies: Magic Tears (Season 3)

Dark Waters (2019)

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (2024) Netflix Original

Down the Rabbit Hole (2024) Netflix Original

Dr. Stone (Season 1)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Frankly Speaking (Season 1) Netflix Original

Girls Trip (2017)

Haikyu!! (New Seasons)

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024) Netflix Original

Hellboy (2019)

Hulk (2003)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind (2022)

Jumanji (1995)

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1)

Liar Liar (1997)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

My Mercury (2023)

One More Shot (2024)

Outlander (Season 6)

Patriots Day (2016)

Public Enemies (2009)

Rather (2023)

Ride Along (2014)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Gentlemen (2019)

The Great Wall (2019)

The Matrix: Resurrections (2021)

The Nutty Professor Collection: The Nutty Professor The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Unbroken Voice (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Unnatural (Limited Series)

White House Down (2013)

World Trigger (Multiple Seasons)

Woody Woodpecker (2018)

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, May 2nd

A Man in Full (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Beautiful Rebel (2024) Netflix Original

Lola (2024)

Secrets of the Neanderthals (2024) Netflix Original

Shadow in the Cloud (2020)

T P BON (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, May 3rd

2 Hearts (2020)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (Season 1) Netflix Original

Postcards (Season 1) Netflix Original

Selling the OC (Season 3) Netflix Original

Unfrosted (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, May 4th

Katt Williams: Woke Foke (LIVE) Netflix Original

The Atypical Family (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, May 5th

Larva in Mars (2024)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Roast of Tom Brady (LIVE) Netflix Original

What are you most looking forward to on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.