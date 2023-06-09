‘FUBAR’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

After everything firmly went FUBAR by the end of the first season, this leaves us and many subscribers from around the world hoping we will see a second season of FUBAR on Netflix in the near future. Netflix has yet to renew FUBAR for a second season, but are we likely to get one, and what can we expect? Here’s what we know so far.

FUBAR is a Netflix Original action-comedy series that Nick Santora created, written, and produced. Netflix had to swat away some serious competition to acquire FUBAR, ultimately winning an intense bidding war for what would become Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first television role in over five decades of acting.

In case you haven’t dove into the series yet, here’s what you can expect:

“A father and daughter have both been working as CIA Operatives for years, but each kept their involvement in the CIA hidden from the other, resulting in their entire relationship being a gigantic lie. Upon learning of each other’s involvement in the CIA, the pair are forced to work together as partners, and against the backdrop of explosive action, and espionage, learn who each other really are.”

FUBAR Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 30/05/2023)

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely Renewal

As the series was not renewed ahead of the release of the first season, we’re currently waiting for Netflix to renew FUBAR for a second season. FUBAR waiting for renewal shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the show has only just landed relatively recently on Netflix.

As we’ve covered relentlessly over the last few years, the first 28 days tend to be most critical on the future of the show.

Our renewal prediction as of early June 2023 is that the show is likely going to get a renewal and this comes down to a few things:

Firstly and most importantly, its performance on the service has been pretty good thus far. Not all-time top 10 potential but certainly respectable enough to warrant further exploration Next is up is that Netflix is seemingly all-in with Arnold since the release of FUBAR. He’s been appointed as the Chief Action Officer and featured in a couple of other promos. Not to mention his docu-series launched in early June too. Finally, FUBAR is going to be one of the shows that feature among the 45+ at Netflix’s next TUDUM event set to take place on June 17th in Brazil. Unless it’s just some behind-the-scenes releases, we’d expect the renewal to come there if at all.

How well has FUBAR performed on Netflix So Far?

Thanks to numerous sources, over the next few weeks and months, we can keep an eye on FUBAR’s performance against other Netflix series.

You can track the top 10 performance on FUBAR here which will eventually include Nielsen data.

Here’s the week-to-week hourly performance for FUBAR thus far:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 May 21st, 2023 to May 28th, 2023 88,940,000 1 1 May 28th, 2023 to June 4th, 2023 88,030,000 (-1%) 1 2

Although the show didn’t grow its audience from week 1 to week 2, we did see a pretty remarkable hold especially given the strong week 1 numbers. If we compare the show’s performance against other Netflix Original series that have all been renewed and are in relatively similar genres, we can see the show is tracking well as of week 2.

Where is the show performing best on Netflix? Well it turns out the show is holding and performing well around the globe according to FlixPatrol with an impressive hold in positions in the daily Netflix top 10s.

Their data suggests the show has performed well across North America, across Europe, India and Austrlia.

How about external demand scores? TelevisionStats.com currently gives the series a “Good Engagement” score of 13.31 and tracked the show being in the top 10 of all shows (not just from Netflix) for seven days.

What to expect from FUBAR Season 2?

Tina as a Russian Double Agent!?

The biggest twist of the season came towards the end of the season when it was revealed that Tina is a Russian double agent who has been spying on the CIA, and the NSA the entire time. What her true motives have yet to be revealed, but she might be trying to drain every last drop of information she can get out of the CIA before reporting back to her Russian comrades.

Why is Tina helping Luke and the CIA?

Despite being a Russian double agent, her true motives have yet to be revealed. Also, aiding Luke, Emma, and the other secret CIA agents is a great way to conceal her identity and continue spying on the CIA.

The dysfunctional family on the run

With their identities revealed Luke, Emma, and the rest of the CIA team will be on the run from the extensive criminal network that they’ve been thwarting.

Nowhere will be safe, and a man of Luke’s size will find it hard to simply blend in. Expect a lot of hilarious attempts to remain hidden from the criminal network, with plenty of hilarious results.

Will Luke and Emma grow closer?

In the face of perseverance, in particular, multiple death-defying situations, Luke and Emma will eventually bond as father and daughter.

Who would return for FUBAR Season 2?

We would expect the following cast members to return for FUBAR season 2:

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner

Milan Carter as Barry

Fortune Feimster as Roo

Travis Van Winkle as Aldon

Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner

Jay Baruchel as Carter

Barbara Eve Harris as Dot

Aparna Brielle as Tina

Andy Buckley as Donnie

Devon Bostick as Oscar

When could we expect to see a second season of FUBAR on Netflix?

A speculative release date is heavily reliant on whether or not the series is renewed, and when the series is renewed.

Filming for the first season reportedly took place between May 2nd, 2022, and August 25th, 2022. This means the time between filming starting, and the series being released on Netflix was just over 12 months.

Between pre-production, filming, and post-production, at a minimum, it could take over fourteen to fifteen months. Not to mention, thanks to the ongoing WGA strike, which could be ongoing until August 2023, FUBAR may not return to Netflix until late 2024 or early 2025.

Note: contains additional reporting from Kasey Moore.