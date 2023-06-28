Netflix Top 10 Report: Through My Window 2, Glamorous, The Perfect Find, Make Me Believe

Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending June 25th, 2023. Through My Window: Across the Sea, Glamorous, The Perfect Find, and Make Me Believe all feature in this week’s report.

Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its top 10 stats page with 40 new hourly figures of the top movies and shows of the past seven days. If you want to browse the top 10 hourly data easily, visit our tool.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from June 19th, 2023 to June 25th, 2023, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That is the same metric used now by Netflix in its Top 10 following the June 2023 update in methodology. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

“Glamourous”? Try “Disastrous”

Glamorous is a flop.

There’s no other way to say it. Whether you take “views” or “hours viewed” into account, it is a bona fide misfire. Launching with 2.3M CVEs for its first 4 days, Glamorous does the worst launch for any new US series in 2023, (tied with Freeridge). There’s no beating around the bush here: it will get swiftly canceled… unless two seasons have been ordered upfront which seems to be a recurring trend this year for Netflix (Unstable, The Diplomat, and FUBAR, for instance seemed to have had two seasons ordered upfront).

Netflix releases three romance films on the same day.

Netflix is usually really good at programming varied shows and films all year round, but last week, they did something quite unusual for them by releasing three (3 !) romance films on the same day: Spanish sequel Through My Window 2, Turkish romantic drama Make Me Believe and US rom-com The Perfect Find with Gabrielle Union.

Now, I get that different romance films might have more views depending on the territory (The Perfect Find seems tailored for the US and Canada region, whilst Through My Window 2 might be for Europe and Latin America), but still, that probably impacted some of those titles for their first weekend.

Through my Window 2, for instance, launched with 14.5M CVEs, quite the decline from the 17.5M CVEs launch of the first film, which ended up being the third most-watched international film on Netflix after its first 91 days back in 2022. Now that’s still good enough to be the 7th best launch for any international film released on a Friday.

On the other side of the Atlantic, The Perfect Find didn’t do quite as well with it launching with 7M CVEs, one of the worst launches of a US rom-com released on a Friday in my dataset. The Summer of Love 2023 is not shaping up to be good, at least for US films.

“Make me believe” broke a record and became the best launch for a Turkish romance film released on a Friday with 6.6M CVEs over its first three days, beating Love Tactics (that will have a sequel).

So definitely a mixed bag of results for those three romance films. Their hold next week will be interesting to see.

FUBAR passes the first 28-day mark

FUBAR is still going in its fifth week, so it’s time to compare the series with others at the 28-day mark. With an estimated 35,3 million CVEs after 28 days, it is not a huge hit per Netflix’s standards but a regular one, charting with the likes of The Recruit, The Lincoln Lawyer, or The Sandman. As for those shows, the second season will be make-it or break-it.

85 South: Ghetto Legends beats Amy Schumer

One consequence of the new methodology for the Top 10 is that stand-up specials now have a chance to shine in the charts.

Last week, a new special by 85 South launched with 3M CVEs, beating Emergency Contact by Amy Schumer, which launched the week before. A new world of comparisons is opening up before our eyes, and I’m here for it.