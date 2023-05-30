‘FUBAR’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

After everything firmly went FUBAR by the end of the first season, this leaves us, and many subscribers from around the world hoping we will see a second season of FUBAR on Netflix in the near future. Netflix has yet to renew FUBAR for a second season, but we expect to learn more soon.

FUBAR is a Netflix Original action-comedy series created, written, and produced by Nick Santora. Netflix had to swat away some serious competition to acquire FUBAR, ultimately winning an intense bidding war for what would become Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first television role in over five decades of acting.

A father and daughter have both been working as CIA Operatives for years, but each kept their involvement in the CIA hidden from the other, resulting in their entire relationship being a gigantic lie. Upon learning of each other’s involvement in the CIA, the pair are forced to work together as partners, and against the backdrop of explosive action, and espionage, learn who each other really are.

FUBAR Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 30/05/2023)

As the series was not renewed ahead of the release of the first season, we’re currently waiting for Netflix to renew FUBAR for a second season. FUBAR waiting for renewal shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the show has only just landed on Netflix.

If the series is an instant hit then a renewal announcement will come sooner rather than later, however, over the next several weeks Netflix will be monitoring the performance of the series around the globe. Weekly viewing data and daily top-ten updates will give us an early indication of whether or not the series will be renewed.

We’re still waiting on the first batch of weekly viewing data, however, since the series debuted on Thursday, May 25th, it has soared straight to the top of multiple top ten lists around the world. In fact, it would be easier to list the countries where FUBAR isn’t the most popular show on Netflix right now. 78 out of the 89 countries where FUBAR is on the top ten list have the show ranked at number 1.

Even without the viewing data, early signs suggests FUBAR is a hit with subscribers.

What to expect from FUBAR Season 2?

Tina as a Russian Double Agent!?

The biggest twist of the season came towards the end of the season when it was revealed that Tina is a Russian double agent who has been spying on the CIA, and the NSA the entire time. What her true motives have yet to be revealed, but she might be trying to drain every last drop of information she can get out of the CIA before reporting back to her Russian comrades.

Why is Tina helping Luke and the CIA?

Despite being a Russian double agent, her true motives have yet to be revealed. Also, aiding Luke, Emma, and the other secret CIA agents is a great way to conceal her identity and continue spying on the CIA.

The dysfunctional family on the run

With their identities revealed Luke, Emma, and the rest of the CIA team will be on the run from the extensive criminal network that they’ve been thwarting.

Nowhere will be safe, and a man of Luke’s size will find it hard to simply blend in. Expect a lot of hilarious attempts to remain hidden from the criminal network, with plenty of hilarious results.

Will Luke and Emma grow closer?

In the face of perseverance, in particular, multiple death-defying situations, Luke and Emma will eventually bond as father and daughter.

Who would return for FUBAR Season 2?

We would expect the following cast members to return for FUBAR season 2:

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner

Milan Carter as Barry

Fortune Feimster as Roo

Travis Van Winkle as Aldon

Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner

Jay Baruchel as Carter

Barbara Eve Harris as Dot

Aparna Brielle as Tina

Andy Buckley as Donnie

Devon Bostick as Oscar

When could we expect to see a second season of FUBAR on Netflix?

A speculative release date is heavily reliant on whether or not the series is renewed, and when the series is renewed.

Filming for the first season reportedly took place between May 2nd, 2022, and August 25th, 2022. This means the time between filming starting, and the series being released on Netflix was just over 12 months.

Between pre-production, filming, and post-production, at a minimum, it could take over fourteen to fifteen months. Not to mention, thanks to the ongoing WGA strike, which could be ongoing until August 2023, FUBAR may not return to Netflix until late 2024 or early 2025.

Would you like to see a second season of FUBAR on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!