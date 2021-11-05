Full List of Games Available on Netflix: November 2021

Netflix has rolled out the first batch of video games and below, we’ll be tracking all of the games that Netflix releases over time.

Gaming has already had a minor part to play in Netflix’s history so far with a small collection of games and VR experiences having been released over the years.

Their efforts going forward seem to be scaled up, however, with its first major acquisition of a game studio in the form of Night School Studio.

Having tested its first batch of mobiles games on Netflix in some European regions over the summer of 2021, the first batch of games rolled out on Android devices on November 1st, 2021.

The concept of Netflix gaming thus far is very much akin to Apple Arcade whereby you get unlimited access to a collection of games as part of a membership fee (in this case, your Netflix membership).

Here’s a rundown of every game Netflix has released thus far:

Card Blast

Game Type: Mobile (Android)

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue, Amuzo

Size: 126MB

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Card Blast features a really simple premise whereby you match pairs of cards. It’s got over 50 levels.

As of November 5th, 2021 the game is sitting on a 3.9 which is the highest among the Netflix crop of games that aren’t based on IP. Many reviews point to the fact it’s a fun card game albeit pretty simplistic. Some others have asked what the point of the coins are.

The game had over 10,000 installs as of November 5th.

Teeter (Up)

Game Type: Mobile (Android)

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue, Amuzo

Size: 45.44MB

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Over 150 levels await for this arcade game that has a simple objective, guide the ball into the hole.

It’s a simple physics game that means you only have to contend with gravity and various obstacles.

On the Play Store, the game is currently sitting at a 3.1 out of 5. Reviews call the game super simple and runs well but many point to the fact it’s quite difficult.

The game had over 50,000 downloads as of November 5th.

Shooting Hoops

Game Type: Mobile (Android)

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Frosty Pop

Size: 33.67MB Android

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

The simplest game Netflix has released thus far is Shooting Hoops, a really simple game that sees you trying to get a basketball (or other types of ball) through a hoop.

The concept isn’t especially engaging given that it only has a 2.8 on the Play Store right now. The game had over 50,000 installs as of November 5th.

Stranger Things: 1984

Game Type: Mobile (Android)

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developed by: BonusXP

Size: 126MB Android

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Previously released by Bonus XP in October 2017 (alongside the release of Stranger Things 2), this game was originally developed to have a similar style to the early Legend of Zelda games.

The tie-in was developed on a small budget with family members of the developers doing the job of QA testers.

The game had over 100,000 downloads on the Play Store as of November 5th, 2021.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Game Type: Mobile (Android)

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developed by: BonusXP

Size: 156MB Android

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Also resembling a feature-rich full game is the video game that was originally released alongside Stranger Things season 3 on July 4th, 2019.

The game improves in almost every aspect upon 1984 and is, without doubt, the best game in Netflix’s debut lineup of games.

This game received a wide release before hitting Netflix Games and is available (not for free) on various other platforms including the likes of Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and the Playstation.

What’s been your favorite game on Netflix so far? Let us know in the comments down below.