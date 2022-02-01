Full List of Games on Netflix: February 2022

Netflix now has over a dozen mobile games available on its platform and below, you’ll find a full list of every single game Netflix has released so far on iOS and Android as of January 2022.

Gaming has already had a minor part to play in Netflix’s history so far with a small collection of games and VR experiences having been released over the years.

Their efforts going forward seem to be scaled up, however, with its first major acquisition of a game studio in the form of Night School Studio.

Having tested its first batch of mobiles games on Netflix in some European regions over the summer of 2021, the first batch of games rolled out on Android devices on November 1st, 2021. iOS came online on November 10th.

The concept of Netflix gaming thus far is very much akin to Apple Arcade whereby you get unlimited access to a collection of games as part of a membership fee (in this case, your Netflix membership).

As of January 24th, 2022 mobile games on Netflix saw 8.1 million downloads around the globe across both Android and iOS according to Apptopia.

Full List of Mobile Games on Netflix

Here’s a rundown of every game Netflix has released so far which as of February 2022 is up to 14 mobile games.

Dungeon Dwarves

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Hyper Hippo Games

Size: 94MB

Released on Netflix: February 1st, 2022

In the debut game for Canadian mobile game studio Hyper Hippo, you’ll be traversing dungeons in this crawler that’s labeled as a role-playing game.

Here’s how the Netflix game is listed on the app stores:

“Behold the ultimate idle dungeon crawler! Explore dungeons, vanquish monsters, and collect goodies to upgrade your warrior’s abilities and weapons. Tap your way through deep dungeons, fight as a team and show your enemies what Dwarves are really made of!”

Hextech Mayhem Netflix Edition

Based on Netflix IP: Sort of.

Developed by: Choice Provisions, Riot Forge

Size: 871MB

Released on Netflix: Between December 2021 and January 2022

You’ll notice we said sort of in the based on Netflix IP section above. That’s because it’s based on the League of Legends game franchise which did get a Netflix series in the form of Arcane.

Here’s what you can expect from the side-scrolling rhythm game.

“In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover. Bomb, bounce and bop to the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies and light fuses to achieve maximum chaos. Cause musical mayhem while outrunning no-fun-allowed Heimerdinger in your quest to build the greatest bomb the world has ever seen.”

Note: this game seemingly was slow to roll out around the world thus we can’t give an accurate release date.

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Supercombo, Released by Rogue Games, Inc

Size: 801MB

Released on Netflix: January 18th, 2022

First released on PC back in December 2020, this strategy card game now makes its way exclusively onto Netflix via mobile.

Similar in concept to the likes of Hearthstone, the game sees you deck building while journeying across the rich world to save the world of Arzu.

Krispee Street

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: FrostyPop

Size: 325MB

Released on Netflix: January 18th, 2022

Based on a webcomic, Krispee Street developed by FrostPop based on a FrostyPop entity is a Where’s Waldo-esque game that pits you with finding creatures and individuals within a large space.

It’s relaxing and does exactly what it says on the tin with colorful characters and landscapes.

Knittens

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Timecode Games

Size: 133MB

Released on Netflix: December 2nd, 2021

Competing with the likes of Candy Crush and Bejeweled is Knittens, Netflix’s own match-3 puzzle game.

Dominoes Café

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Gazeus Games

Size: 86MB

Released on Netflix: December 2nd, 2021

This incredibly simple board game gives Netflix users a chance to play the classic game of dominoes.

Reviews for this game are among the lowest of any of the Netflix games complaining about unfair AI advantages, lack of features including an undo button or online play.

Wonderputt Forever

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Damp Knat and Rogue Games, Inc

Size: 155MB

Released on Netflix: November 24th, 2021

Damp Knat is a small mobile game development company headed up by British-based Reece Millidge.

The official description for Wonderputt Forever reads:

“Wonderputt Forever brings a pocketable nostalgia trip to places you’ve never been before. A mini-golf game where you must plan your shots carefully and sink the ball into each unique hole. With each completed level, the courses come to life, shifting and changing to prepare for the next. Play in Par Mode, then keep the fun going through hundreds of geometric-themed holes as you unlock rewards in the Geometry Trips mode.”

The first Wonderputt game was first released back in 2012 which itself was a port of a Flash game with a subsequent release in 2017 called “Wonderputt – GameClub”.

Asphalt Xtreme

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: GameLoft

Size: 1.2GB+

Released on Netflix: December 1st, 2021

Originally released in 2016, Asphalt Xtreme was yanked from the two mobile app stores recently and now has gone exclusive to Netflix without all the microtransactions that often were criticized in its original reviews.

Here’s what you can expect from the game:

“Charge through canyons, drift across dunes and rocket past your opponents in this extreme off-road racing experience.

Forget everything you know about racing — all you need are your instincts and a fearless desire for speed.”

Bowling Ballers

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: FrostyPop

Size: 142MB

Released on Netflix: November 10th, 2021

Released alongside the rollout of Netflix games onto iOS, FrostyPop’s second game joined Netflix.

“Bowling Ballers is a bowling endless runner that includes a level-based mode. Actively hit objects rather than avoid them. Mechanics include skateboarding, flying and more, all with simple, intuitive gameplay.”

Card Blast

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue, Amuzo

Size: 126MB

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Card Blast features a really simple premise whereby you match pairs of cards. It’s got over 50 levels.

As of November 5th, 2021 the game is sitting on a 3.9 which is the highest among the Netflix crop of games that aren’t based on IP. Many reviews point to the fact it’s a fun card game albeit pretty simplistic. Some others have asked what the point of the coins are.

The game had over 10,000 installs as of November 5th.

Teeter (Up)

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue, Amuzo

Size: 45.44MB

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Over 150 levels await for this arcade game that has a simple objective, guide the ball into the hole.

It’s a simple physics game that means you only have to contend with gravity and various obstacles.

On the Play Store, the game is currently sitting at a 3.1 out of 5. Reviews call the game super simple and runs well but many point to the fact it’s quite difficult.

The game had over 50,000 downloads as of November 5th.

Shooting Hoops

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Frosty Pop

Size: 33.67MB Android

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

The simplest game Netflix has released thus far is Shooting Hoops, a really simple game that sees you trying to get a basketball (or other types of ball) through a hoop.

The concept isn’t especially engaging given that it only has a 2.8 on the Play Store right now. The game had over 50,000 installs as of November 5th.

Stranger Things: 1984

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developed by: BonusXP

Size: 126MB Android

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Previously released by Bonus XP in October 2017 (alongside the release of Stranger Things 2), this game was originally developed to have a similar style to the early Legend of Zelda games.

The tie-in was developed on a small budget with family members of the developers doing the job of QA testers.

The game had over 100,000 downloads on the Play Store as of November 5th, 2021.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developed by: BonusXP

Size: 156MB Android

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Also resembling a feature-rich full game is the video game that was originally released alongside Stranger Things season 3 on July 4th, 2019.

The game improves in almost every aspect upon 1984 and is, without doubt, the best game in Netflix’s debut lineup of games.

This game received a wide release before hitting Netflix Games and is available (not for free) on various other platforms including the likes of Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and the Playstation.

What’s been your favorite game on Netflix so far? Let us know in the comments down below.