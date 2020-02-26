‘Gentefied’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

After a fantastic and charming first season of television, all the subscribers that tuned in for Gentefied will be hoping to see a second season. Netflix has yet to renew the series, but below we’ve discussed the likelihood of seeing Gentefied being renewed, along with what you can do to ensure it happens. We’ll be keeping track of all things season 2 including the renewal status, cast, and production news, along with keeping track of season 2’s potential release date.

Gentefied is a Netflix Original original comedy-drama series based on the online digital-short of the same name. Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, the series has been produced and directed by Ugly Better star America Ferrera.

Has Netflix renewed Gentefied for a second season?

Official Netflix renewal status: Pending (Last Updated: 26/02/2020)

At the time of writing, Gentefied has been out for less than a week, so it’s unsurprising that Netflix has yet to decide on the future of the series. Typically Netflix can take anywhere between a month to almost half a year before deciding the future of an Original.

We can expect to hear news of renewal in the near future, but if you want to do your part to get Gentefied renewed you can do the following:

Rewatch season 1 of Gentefied

Talk about the series on social media using the hashtag #Gentefied and #WatchGentefied

Recommend Gentefied to friends and family

Does Gentefied need a second season?

Most definitely. While the Morales family were busy celebrating the birth of Erik’s newborn daughter, Delfina, who is named after Erik’s grandmother, Pop was in trouble, getting arrested for an outstanding fine from a vandalism charge from six months ago. In the first episode of the series, Pop was arrested for public urination and breaking a window, and after his bail out we never saw him return to court or pay a fine for his actions. In the final moments, Erik realized Pop wasn’t there, only for us to witness the family patriarch being taken away by ICE.

Without the knowledge of Pop being taken away by ICE, the Morales family will be desperate to find him. They may get lucky and discover the outstanding charges in Pop’s name, but he could still be deported from the country. Despite being a business owner, Pop is an undocumented immigrant. Erik and Lidia’s dream future of moving to Palo Alto, California, may have to be put on hold until Pop is brought home and the future of Mama Fina’s is secure.

Chris finally decided to dedicate his culinary skills to Mama Fina’s, but his father dropped a huge bombshell, offering Chris the chance to go to culinary school. With the ongoing chaos and uncertainty with the Morales, Chris might not be going to school anytime soon.

After a disagreement between on-and-off-again couple Ana and Yessika, will the pair reunite in the second season? Yessika believed that partaking in a food festival would have catered to gentrifiers, but Ana was more concerned with keeping Mama Fina’s alive.

Lastly, the future of Mama Fina’s is in huge danger after it was revealed that Vivian, an art connoisseur, plans to turn Mama Fina’s into a “theme pop-up food experience.”

What did subscribers think of Gentefied?

A lot of subscribers have fallen in love with the first season of Gentefied:

When you get the chance PLEASE watch Gentefied on netflix, currently binge watching & loving every second of it Latinx, afro-latinx, queer representation, machismo, family dynamics, the harm of gentrification — there’s nothing this show doesn’t cover – 11/10 pic.twitter.com/XcRsJgHpg9 — ary ‍♀️ (@navareanna) February 21, 2020

Did I just binge watch the entire #Gentefied season? Yup and I have not regrets pic.twitter.com/u9xyfcVOfa — (@cynthiaflowa) February 22, 2020

Here’s the deal: this isn’t just a “Latinx show”, it’s a human story filled w/ heart & humor. But it’s also true that if we want more Latinx content we have to prove there’s an audience for it. Give them a watch! I’m 2 episodes in & so in love w/ this show & cast @gentefied ❤️ https://t.co/FPnlfyBwXC — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) February 21, 2020

When is the Netflix release date for Gentefied season 2?

The release date for Gentefied season 2 entirely depends on when the series is renewed. If we’re to take a guess, we wouldn’t expect to see the series drop until 2021. Filming for the first season began in April 2019 and was released by February 2020. As long as the second season begins filming within the next few months we could expect to see season 2 arrive sometime between February and April 2021.

Would you like to see a second season of Gentefied on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!