‘Pokémon Master Journeys’ Part 2 Expected on Netflix in December 2021

The first part of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series joined Netflix in the United States today marking the start of another season of the Pokemon animated series. A second part is on the way and based on the release schedule for the last season, it’s coming in December 2021.

The series first airs on TV Tokyo first in Japan before being packaged up for Netflix. You could argue that the show sits in the so-called Netflix Jail given the gap in time between its original airing and coming to Netflix but as always, you have to consider localization of the content.

The series began airing on TV Tokyo on December 11th, 2020 with the series still airing as we speak.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series is essentially the 24th season of the series and Netflix has carried the show exclusively in the US since season 23.

Nevertheless, the first 12 episodes of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series are now on Netflix in the United States with more on the way.

Based on the consistent time between each part for Pokémon Journeys we’re currently expecting part 2 on Netflix at some point in December 2021. We’ll keep you posted as and when we get an exact date. This is because Netflix’s deal for the new season means that Netflix gets new episodes quarterly.

In total, we’re expecting 5 parts to arrive on Netflix in total.

If you’re outside of the United States, you’ll likely be getting the series in full sometime between summer and fall 2022.

The names of the upcoming episodes that will make up part 2 are as follows:

13. Searching for Service with a Smile! (Leave Everything To Us! The Plusle and Minun Handymen!!)

14. Not Too Close for Comfort! (Damp Jimereon)

15. On Land, In the Sea, and to the Future! (Challenge! Pokémon Marine Athletic!!)

16. Absol Absolved! (The Detested Absol!)

17. Thrash of the Titans! (Dragon Battle! Satoshi vs. Iris!!)

18. White Flower Flabebe

19. Suspect Pikachu!?

20. Rivals to Go!? The Way to Mew!!

21. Watch Over My First Errand!

22. Please! Get Morpeko!!

23. Let’s Go! Project Mew!!

24. Shuffle Panic in the Underground Labyrinth!?

Beyond Pokémon Master Journeys, there’s a lot of other sweet Pokémon content on the way to Netflix. In the short-term Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is coming to Netflix in October 2021. A live-action series from the showrunner of Lucifer Joe Henderson is also reportedly in development. In addition, there are rumors of a live-action movie to accompany it in development too.

Are you excited for the next batch of episodes of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.