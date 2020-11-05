German Original Mini-Series ‘Over Christmas’: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix recently released an excellent German Original series with Barbarians, and hoping to follow in its successful footsteps is the upcoming holiday miniseries Over Christmas. We have everything you need to know about Over Christmas, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Over Christmas is an upcoming German Netflix Original series directed by Tobi Baumann. The series is loosely based on the novel 7 Kilos in 3 Days: Home Over Christmas by author Christian Huber. Co-producer Luke Mockridge makes his acting debut in the series.

Upon release Over Christmas will be the eleventh German Original series released by Netflix.

When is the Netflix date for Over Christmas?

It has been confirmed that Over Christmas will be arriving on Netflix on Friday, 27th November 2020.

According to IMDb, the miniseries will only feature three episodes. We do have confirmation that each episode will have a 45 minute run time.

What is the plot of Over Christmas?

Aspiring musician Basti is having a hard time with his career and his love life when his girlfriend Fine breaks up with him. Expecting to celebrate a depressing Christmas with his family this year, Basti returns home to discover that Fine and his brother Niklas are now dating. With thoughts of little hope for his future, Basti’s Christmas is rocked further when a tragic secret of Mama Brigette and Papa Walter’s comes to light.

Who are the cast members of Over Christmas?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the holiday series Over Christmas:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Basti Luke Mockridge Catch! | Pastewka | Lotte & Max Giesinger Fine Cristina do Rego The Wave | Crooks Ltd. | Meet Your Star Niklas Lucas Reiber The Red Band Society | Die Mutter des Morders | Suck Me Shakespeer 2 Mama Brigette Johanna Gastorf Sophie Scholl | The Wave | The Miracle of Bern Papa Walter Rudolf Kowalski Bella Block | Brother Donkey | Stolberg Grandma Hilde Carmen- Maja Antoni The White Ribbon | Childhood | The Reader Karina Seyneb Saleh Mute | Dogs of Berlin | Deutschland 86 Rudolf Nino Porzio Volt | The Dark Side of the Moon | True Demon

