K-Drama Thriller ‘The Call’ is Coming to Netflix in November 2020

It’s already been another incredible year for Netflix and its release of South Korean Originals. But the ball keeps on rolling in November, with the highly anticipated release of the South Korean thriller The Call. We have everything you need to know about The Call, including its plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

If you’re looking forward to watching The Call, there are plenty more South Korean titles to look forward to on Netflix in 2020.

The Call is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original thriller written and directed by Lee Chung Hyun. The feature is only the director’s second movie to date.

Netflix has seen plenty of K-Drama series on Netflix in 2020, but we’ve seen dramatically fewer movies from South Korea. The Call will be the fourth South Korean Original movie to arrive on Netflix in 2020.

When is the Netflix release date for The Call?

It has been confirmed that The Call will be available to stream on Netflix, globally, on Friday, November 27th, 2020.

The Call was originally scheduled for a theatrical release, but due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it was delayed. South Korea is included in the list of countries available to stream The Call upon its Netflix release.

What is the plot of The Call?

Returning home after years away, Seo Yoon connects to an old phone in the house and begins speaking with a stranger, Yeong Sook. Seo Yoon soon realizes that Yeong Sook lives in the same house as her, but the pair are separated by 20 years. Together, they make a choice that will impact their lives forever as they change the course of history.

Who are the cast members of The Call?

There are some familiar faces in the cast of The Call that K-Drama fans can look forward to watching:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Seo Yeon Park Shin Hye #Alive | Miracle in Cell No. 7 | Heirs Yeing Sook Jeon Jong Seo Burning | Knowing Bros Seo Yoon’s Mother Kim Sung Ryung Are You Human Too? | Flower of the Queen | Queen of Ambition Young Sook’s Mother Lee El A Korean Odyessy | Goblin | Matrimonial Chaos Seo Yeon’s Father Park Ho San Extracurricular | Less Than Evil | My Mister Sung Ho Oh Jung Se The Good Detective | It’s Okay to Not Be Okay | When the Camellia Blooms Baek Min Hyeon Lee Dong Hwi Designated Survivor: 60 Days | Reply 1988 | Pegasus Market Seo Yeon (Young) Uhm Chae Young Was It Love? | A Place in the Sun | Children of a Lesser God

Park Shin Hye has been one of the most popular South Korean actresses on Netflix in 2020. She recently starred in the zombie survival horror #Alive, which was well received by Netflix subscribers all around the world.

When was filming for The Call completed?

Principal photography for The Call took place months before actress Park Shin Hye took part in the filming of #Alive. Filming took place between January 3rd, and April 2nd, 2019.

If it wasn’t for the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, The Call would have arrived earlier in 2020.

Will The Call be available to stream in 4K?

Unlike the weekly K-Dramas, The Call will be available to stream on Netflix in 4K. To watch the thriller in 4K you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection that can maintain 25Mbps.

What is the runtime of The Call?

The Call has a runtime of 114 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Call on Netflix?