‘Barbarians’ Season 2: Netflix October 2022 Release Date Confirmed & What to Expect

In 20202 the German Netflix Original series Barbarians (Barbaren as it’s known in Germany) took the subscribers by surprise and quickly became one of the most popular originals of the year. Rightfully renewed for a second season, Barbarians will be returning to Netflix in October 2022. Here’s everything we know about the second season of Barbarians, including what to expect, filming dates, and the all-important Netflix release date.

Barbarians is a German Netflix Original historical drama created by Jan Martin Scharf and Arne Nolting. Season 1 landed on Netflix around the globe on October 23rd, 2020.

In the time since its release on Netflix, Barbarians has become the most popular German Netflix Original series (it was the overall but was topped by Blood Red Sky). Before Netflix stopped using the 2-minute metric, Barbarians was the eighth most-watched non-English language title on Netflix with 37 million views recorded in the first 28 days.

Barbarians also notably broke into every top 10 list in the world, on Netflix.

Barbarians season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 10/11/2020)

Just under a month after the series premiered, Netflix had given the thumbs up to a second season.

The news was announced by some of the European Netflix Twitter accounts such as France and Germany.

Barbarians season 2 Netflix release date

Daniel Donskoy, who portrays Flavus in Barbarians, helped reveal the release date on Twitter with our first look at an official poster.

We can now confirm that Barbarians season 2 will arrive on Netflix on Friday, October 21st, 2022.

At the start of 2022, it was confirmed by Netflix Germany that Barbarians season 2 would be coming to Netflix in the Fall/Winter of 2022.

Along with the Fall release date reveal, we were also treated to our first teaser trailer.

An official trailer for Barbarians was released on September 29th, 2022.

Who’s behind season 2 of Barbarians?

The renewal came alongside confirmation we’ll be getting six episodes for season 2 with each being around 45 minutes in length.

Stefan Ruzowitzky (known for The Counterfeiters and Hinterland) is on board as showrunner for the second season who is also confirmed to be directing and will even be acting this season too.

Lennart Ruff will also be directing episodes in season 2.

Among the cast confirmed for season 2 includes:

Laurence Rupp as Arminius

as Arminius Jeanne Goursaud as Thusnelda

as Thusnelda David Schutter as Folkwin Wolfspeer

as Folkwin Wolfspeer Daniel Donskoy as Flavus

as Flavus Bernhard Schütz as Segestes

There are a number of new cast members joining the cast for season 2 too.

Robert Maaser will play Odvulf and Murathan Muslu will notably play the lead villain in season 2 called Maroboduus the Marcomanni King. Andrea Garofalo will play Aulus.

As mentioned, Stefan Ruzowitzky will debut in season 2 as will Katharina Heyer, Alessandro Fella, Cynthia Micas, Gabriele Rizzoli and Giovanni Carta.

What to expect from Barbarians season 2?

Thanks to a recent release by Netflix Germany, we have a rough idea as to what we’ll be seeing in season 2:

“A year after the Varus Battle, the Roman troops have returned to Germania, stronger than ever, and Ari is once again confronted with his Roman past. His brother has joined the Roman side to punish Ari for his betrayal of Rome. While Thusnelda and Ari try to unite the tribes against Rome, Folkwin makes a sinister challenge to the gods.”

We’ve also got lots of speculation as to what we can expect from season 2 as well.

There was a lot to unpack from the ending of the first season of Barbarians. Thanks to history, we also know what to expect from a potential second season.

A Barbarian King?

Arminius and Thusnelda were successful in uniting the Germanic tribes under one banner to take on the three Roman Legions. The ambush was a major success, and it was a humiliating defeat for the Roman Empire.

Reveling in the aftermath of a great victory, it looks increasingly likely that Arminius and Thusnelda could claim the title of King and Queen of the tribes.

Naturally, conflict close to home is likely to happen. Thusnelda’s father is scheming with her former betrothed, Hadgan. The pair intend to strike when Arminius least expects it and claim power for themselves.

The Wrath of Rome?

The war with Rome is far from over, and from a historical standpoint, there are still plenty of fights to come.

While Arminius and the Germanic tribes will be busy removing the rest of the Romans east of the Rhine, the Emporer of Rome, Tiberius, will be organizing another army. More legions of Romans, led by Germanicus, will be on the way to fight Arminius.

The betrayal of Folkwin Wolfspeer?

After almost ending up as a slave for the Romans, and losing Thusnelda to Arminius, Folkwin has become incredibly distant with the pair. Despite Arminius offering to make Folkwin a prince if he is crowned king, the latter took it as an insult, declaring his intention to kill Arminius if he becomes the Germanic King.

Folkwin is the wild card for Arminius’ ambition. It’s thanks to Folkwin that Arminius is even alive, not to mention he was the one to push the lie that Thusnelda was connected to the gods. Both actions have resulted in his former best friend, and his former lover marrying, uniting the tribes and potentially becoming the new king and queen.

Would you like to see a second season of Barbarians on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!