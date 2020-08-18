German Superhero Original ‘Freaks: You’re One of Us’ is Coming to Netflix in September 2020

With the recent success of the genre, especially on Netflix, it shouldn’t come as a surprise there’s more superhero action on the way. Coming to Netflix this September is the upcoming German feature Freaks: You’re One of Us. We have all that you need to know about the German Original, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Freaks: You’re One of Us is an upcoming German Netflix Original superhero dark-comedy, directed by Felix Binder. The feature will become only the third German Original film, but the 9th overall including internationally licensed Originals.

When is Freaks: You’re One of Us coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the trailer dropping we now know that Freaks: You’re One of Us is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020.

What is the plot of Freaks: You’re One of Us?

Fast Food worker, Wendy, has been on medication her entire life. Unbeknownst to Wendy, her medication has suppressed her latent super-strength power. When she and a fellow colleague with electric powers, Elmar, discover others with superpowers, they must come to terms with the impact having these powers have on their personal lives. As they delve deeper into why they have powers, a conspiracy begins to take shape.

Who are the cast members of Freaks: You’re One of Us?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Freaks: You’re One of Us:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Wendy Cornelia Gröschel Heidi | Lerchenberg | Planet Ottakring Elmar Tim Oliver Schultz The Wave | The Red Band Society | Santoriums Marek Wotan Wilke Möhring Pandorum | Valkyrie | Winnetou & Old Shatterhand TBA Ralph Herforth Speed Racer | Æon Flux | Knockin’ Heaven’s Door TBA Nina Kunzendorf Phoenix | Tatort | Unspoken TBA Finnlay Berger Tatort | Der Geburstag TBA Thelma Buabeng Wenn Fliegen träumen | Heil | World of Wolfram

Unfortunately, the majority of the film’s roles haven’t been revealed as of yet.

What is the official runtime of Freaks: You’re One of Us?

According to the information listed on IMDb, the total run time for the German Original is 92 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

Netflix hasn’t released the parental rating for Freaks: You’re One of Us, but judging by what we’ve seen of the trailer we expect it to be a PG-13.

Will Freaks: You’re One of Us be available to stream in 4K UHD?

The vast majority of Netflix Originals arrive with the availability to stream in 4K, Freaks: You’re One of Us is no exception.

To stream Freaks: You’re One of Us on Netflix you will need a 4K device, an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps, and a premium Netflix subscription.

Are you excited for the release of Freaks: You’re One of Us? Let us know in the comments below!