‘White Lines’ Canceled After One Season on Netflix; No Season 2

Fueled by drugs, raves, and a murder mystery, the first season of White Lines was one hell of a ride for many subscribers. But it wasn’t enough to entice Netflix to renew the series for a second season.

White Lines is a Netflix Original Crime-Mystery Drama created by the mind behind international phenomenon Money Heist, Alex Pina.

Has Netflix renewed White Lines for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Ended (Last Updated: 18/08/2020)

At the time of this update, White Lines had been available to stream on Netflix for three months.

One of the most vocal actors of the series, Daniel Mays, was the one to reveal the Netflix cancelation of Alex Pina’s drug-fueled series.

In an interview with NME, Mays had the following to say about the series:

We all just took it as red, all of the actors, that it was going to go again because it was obviously number 1 on Netflix’s ratings for so many weeks and it went all across Europe and the world and did so well. If ever there was a hit, this was it, but for whatever reason, they’re not renewing it

Some of the blame has been pinned on the logistics of filming White Lines, which took place across several countries in Europe. With the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, filming has become increasingly difficult, with the majority of Originals delayed filming throughout 2020, and only a handful have since begun returning to production.

Mays also suggested that the tied upending of knowing who Axel’s killer is didn’t help:

Part of me thinks it was tied up, you found out who killed Axel, so it works as a limited series but it clearly also had scope going forward for much more

Outside of the story, other factors involved in the cancelation of the series could be down to popularity. Naturally, the series had a great fan following in the UK, maintaining a spot in the most popular TV series for 53 straight days. Whereas in the United States, White Lines only had 13 days in the top ten.

Who will return for White Lines season two?

We would have expected to see the vast majority of the core cast members to return for the second season of White Lines:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Zoe Laura Haddock Guardians of the Galaxy | The Inbetweeners Movie | Transformers: The Last Knight Boxer Nuno Lopes Lines of Wellington | Saint George | Goodnight Irene Marcus Daniel Mays Rogue One | Mr. Nobody | The Bank Job Kika Marta Milans Shazam! | High Maintenance | No Tomorrow Oriol Juan Diego Botto La Celestina | 1492: Conquest of Paradise | iHay motivo! Andreu Pedro Casablanc B | Isabel | Superlopez Conchita Belén López 15 Years and One Day | Holmes & Watson Madrid Days | The Distance Anna Angela Griffin Fiona Middleton | Waterloo Road | Cutting It David Laurence Fox The Hole | Becoming Jane | Elizabeth: The Golden Age Jenny Tallulah Evans Son of Rambow | Penelope | Island West

Has production already begun on White Lines season two?

Tom Rhy Harries, the actor who portrayed murdered DJ Axel Collins, had previously discussed the second season of White Lines with LADbible.

Harries had the following to say to LADbible:

I know that there are recces happening for season two; they’re location scouting, if and when that goes ahead or that was happening prior to the global pandemic. But I think everybody would be really keen to go back and visit Alex [Pina]’s world again because it’s just so out there and colorful and sort of bonkers. It’s just a fun place to live in for a little bit.

Harries went into further detail on a discussion that’s been had regarding the future of the series, and the potential to see Axel Collins rise in Ibiza before his untimely demise:

There’s a couple of years on the island, where Axel, my character, and the younger cast members, we don’t see them establishing their sort of clubs there. Because at the end I own five clubs at the point of my death, so there’s a world where we could explore those missing years.

So at the very least, it looks like before the pandemic caused a global lockdown, location scouting was ongoing. So while it looked like there was potential for a second season, perhaps it was the lockdown that’s stopped the series from returning after all.

When can we expect to see White Lines season two on Netflix?

With the cancelation of White Lines, don’t expect to see the second season anytime soon.

Would you like to see another season of White Lines on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!