‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Season 2: Will Netflix Renew?

One of the most anticipated releases of Netflix’s 2022 Halloween line-up, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, gave us a fun-filled week of grizzly horror. But, most importantly is Netflix renewing Cabinet of Curiosities for a second season? There’s no word just yet, but we’re optimistic we may learn more soon.

The most success Netflix has had in the horror genre has been in its original series. However, sometimes the horror has been extremely lacking during the Halloween season. Thankfully Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities was the much-needed horror injection for the spooky season.

One of the best horror anthologies we’ve seen on Netflix since Love, Death, and Robots, the decision to have a different director for each episode gave each episode its own fun and unique approach to horror.

Has Netflix renewed Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 31/10/2022)

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew Guillermo del Toro’s Horror anthology for a second season. It could take Netflix several weeks or a few months before we hear the decision on the future of the series.

We’re currently waiting on the first batch of hourly top ten date to arrive to judge how well the series performed in its first week on Netflix. But, it will take a few more weeks to see how the series performed overall for us to judge whether or not Netflix is likely to renew or cancel.

Should Netflix renew Cabinet of Curiosities?

As an anthology, Cabinet of Curiosities would have worked as a limited series. However, when you factor in the success of the animated anthology series Love, Death, and Robots, we shouldn’t be surprised that Netflix would not want to limit the potential of the series by calling it quits after one season.

By not listing Cabinet of Curiosities as a limited series, this left the back door open for renewal. However, if Netflix decided to not renew, they could quietly close that door without much controversy thanks to the series being an anthology.

But should Netflix renew? Definitely. Which episodes subscribers enjoyed more than others is completely subjective, but that’s what makes an anthology a fun experience. There are thousands, if not tens of thousands of short horror stories that could be adapted, which leaves Guillermo del Toro and his chosen directors spoilt for choice.

Would Guillermo del Toro want to do a second season?

Guillermo del Toro has yet to make a comment on the future of his anthology series.

If the Pan’s Labyrinth director does have any plans for a second season, his busy schedule means we may not see any developments for several months.

Recently, del Toro has worked on his stop-motion animated adaptation of Pinnichio for Netflix. He is also co-writing and co-producing the sequel to Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. He has also been attached as a producer to an untitled werewolf western. And, finally, he will be directing an untitled upcoming Michael Mann documentary.

Suffice it to say Guillermo del Toro is a busy man.

Would you like to see a second season of Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix?