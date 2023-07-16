Netflix Added 28 New Movies, Series and Games This Week: July 16th, 2023

Welcome to your end-of-week roundup of everything that hit Netflix over the past seven days. We’ll be walking you through all 11 new movies, 15 new series and 2 new mobile games, plus what movies and series topped the charts this week.

It will be a quieter week ahead, with less than a dozen titles currently scheduled to arrive on the service. Highlights include They Cloned Tyrone, Sweet Magnolias, and The Deepest Breath.

New on Netflix This Weekend

Ride Along (2014)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Director: Tim Story

Cast: Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, Tika Sumpter

Writer: Greg Coolidge, Jason Mantzoukas, Phil Hay

Runtime: 99 min / 1h 39m

One of the two licensed movies from Universal Pictures hitting Netflix this weekend is Ride Along, a comedy-action movie that’s very much in the realm of The Out-Laws which dropped on Netflix last week.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the movie celebrating its 10th Birthday next year:

“When his motormouthed future brother-in-law enters the police academy, a veteran Atlanta cop takes him on a ride-along that he quickly comes to regret.”

Miami Vice (2006)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li

Writer: Michael Mann, Anthony Yerkovich

Runtime: 132 min / 2h 12m

Unexpectedly releasing on Netflix yesterday is the 2006 movie Miami Vice, which is an adaptation of the 1980s television series.

Colin Farrell takes on the role of Detective James ‘Sonny’ Crockett (originally played by Don Johnson in the series), and Jamie Foxx plays Detective Ricardo ‘Rico’ Tubbs (played by Philip Michael Thomas in the OG series).

Foxx, as you may know, is set to appear in They Cloned Tyrone coming to Netflix on July 21st, which means this is a perfect primer.

Kohrra (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Hindi

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Saurav Khurana, Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti

Writer: Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, Diggi Sisodia

New from Netflix India this weekend is Kohrra which has already scored rave reviews from critics and audiences thus far.

Here’s what you can expect from the new 6-part series:

“When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

11 New Movies Added This Week

Bird Box Barcelona (2023) Netflix Original

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)

Déjà Vu (2022)

Love Tactics 2 (2023) Netflix Original

Miami Vice (2006)

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (2023) Netflix Original

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Ride Along (2014)

Sonic Prime Dash (2023)

Unknown: Killer Robots (2023) Netflix Original

Vivarium (2019)

15 New TV Series Added This Week

Burn the House Down (Season 1) Netflix Original

Five Star Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kohrra (Season 1) Netflix Original

Morphle (Season 1)

Nineteen to Twenty (Season 1) Netflix Original

Qi Refining for 3000 Years (Season 1)

Quarterback (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sonic Prime (Season 2) Netflix Original

StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) Netflix Original

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 1) Netflix Original

Survival of the Thickest (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2) Netflix Original

Too Hot to Handle (Season 5) Netflix Original

Yizo Yizo (Season 3)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

2 New Games Added This Week

Sonic Prime Dash

Oxenfree II:

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

The Out-Laws (55 points) 65 (53 points) Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (41 points) The Tutor (35 points) Titanic (32 points) Nimona (28 points) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (20 points) Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (19 points) Rush Hour (19 points) The Boss Baby (13 points) Home Wrecker (12 points) Prom Night (12 points) The Smurfs 2 (10 points) Bird Box Barcelona (9 points) White House Down (8 points) Extraction 2 (4 points) Run Rabbit Run (3 points) Annihilation (1 point) Wham! (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

The Lincoln Lawyer (57 points) Suits (41 points) The Witcher (38 points) Quarterback (29 points) Hack My Home (26 points) Is It Cake? (24 points) Survival of the Thickest (17 points) Fatal Seduction (14 points) Sonic Prime (12 points) Insecure (8 points) Black Mirror (7 points) Too Hot to Handle (7 points) Record of Ragnarok (4 points) Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (4 points) Catching Killers (1 point)

